Eastwood schools: Wide array of projects planned if levy passes

Share

Eastwood voters on Tuesday will decide a 2-mill, 5-year replacement levy that will be used for a variety of permanent improvement projects if passed.

“There is never a shortage of major projects that need to be tackled. That is why the board chose to ask for a replacement instead of a simple renewal for the permanent improvement levy. The increase overall is barely a mill, but we can do so much with those dollars,” superintendent Brent Welker, says in his community newsletter.

The school board and administration are seeking replacement rather than renewal of the levy, which would take the effective millage from 0.9-mill to the original 2 mills and generate an additional $237,000 annually.

For the owner of property with a value of $100,000 the increase translates into an additional $42.44 annually.

According to the administration, the additional funding will be used for large projects that would otherwise be too costly for the current permanent improvement budget:

-Replace the roof on the high school addition.

-Replace current lighting in the middle school and high school with LED lights. The administration has said the change would result in energy savings that would recoup the cost of the new lights.

- Additional parking area that could be used for major events and allow for a change in the traffic pattern during morning drop-offs, improving safety.

- Extending the current 1:1 laptop program to grades six and seven.

- Expansion of the current band room.

- Replace baseball and softball dugouts and improve the fields and fencing.

The school board and administration are emphasizing the district cut taxes in 2016 by 3.1 mills and Eastwood has the lowest property taxes of districts in Wood County.

If the replacement passes, taxpayers will still realize a net savings equal to 2 mills from 2015, Welker said.