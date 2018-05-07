Lake Twp: Trustees to re-bid road projects

Share

After reviewing contract bids for several road resurfacing projects, the Lake Township trustees have decided to reject them and go through the bidding process again.

Only one company, Henry Bergman, Inc., Genoa, had submitted bids for the projects.

The trustees opened those bids April 17 but were disappointed only one contractor was bidding on the projects.

Bergman submitted bids of $106,056 for work on Ayers, from Luckey Road to East Broadway, and from East Broadway to the west for 315 feet.

It also submitted a bid of $108,380 to repave Millbury Road from State Route 51 to Walbridge Road and a bid of $131,370 to repave Millbury from Walbridge Road to State Route 579.

Mark Hummer, township administrator, told the trustees Tuesday he was recommending repeating the bid process after conferring with Dan McLargin, road supervisor.

First Solar questions

The announcement that First Solar, Inc. plans to construct a $400 million solar module manufacturing facility in Lake Township brought questions from a resident who asked if the township will need to increase its patrols to monitor traffic to and from the site.

The company said it expected to begin construction by mid-2018 and full production will start by late 2019.

Hummer said the proposed building site is at the southeast corner of State Rt. 795 and Tracy Road.

The company’s expansion plans call for a new 1-million-square-foot facility to produce its advanced thin film photovoltaic module. Five hundred jobs are expected to be created.

Another resident raised questions about potential drainage problems for such a large facility.

The trustees said they haven’t been contacted by the company.

Hummer said any tax abatement agreement would have to be approved by the township and administration of Lake Local Schools.

Zoning hearing rescheduled

The trustees also scheduled a hearing for May 15 to consider a request to change the zoning of two parcels along Woodville Road from R-2 residential to B-2 general commercial.

Jim Mlynek, who owns Woodville Road Nursery, is seeking the change. He plans to use the parcels to temporarily store leaf piles before composting them at his nursery on the other side of Woodville Road.

The township zoning commission last month didn’t approve a motion to accept Mlynek’s application for the change. Members Matt Schober and Rick Rowland voted in favor of the application while Spencer Wall and Steve Welling voted against. Ann Menter abstained from voting