B-C-S sets levy meeting

The administration of the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District has scheduled a question-and-answer session for the public May 3 at 6 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School.
Superintendent Guy Parmigian and Cajon Keeton, treasurer, will present information about two tax levies that will be on the May 8 ballot and the district’s past reliance on property tax revenues from the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station, which now faces an uncertain future as its parent company, FirstEnergy, has said it plans to exit the electric generation component of its business model.
Parmigian and Keeton will also discuss the impact of state legislation on the school district.
Automation could destroy as many as 73 million U.S. jobs by 2030, according to a recent study. Are you worried you could be replaced by a robot?
Yes. It's already happening to others.
(6 Votes)
75%
No. People need money to buy products & services.
(2 Votes)
25%
Yes. But I'm sure I'll be retrained for another job.
(0 Votes)
0%
236712994[{"id":"249","title":"Yes. It's already happening to others.","votes":"6","pct":75,"type":"x","order":"1","resources":[]},{"id":"250","title":"No. People need money to buy products & services.","votes":"2","pct":25,"type":"x","order":"2","resources":[]},{"id":"251","title":"Yes. But I'm sure I'll be retrained for another job.","votes":"0","pct":0,"type":"x","order":"3","resources":[]}]["#194e84","#3b6b9c","#1f242a","#37414a","#60bb22","#f2babb"]sbar160160/component/communitypolls/vote/93-automationNo answer selected. Please try again.Thank you for your vote.AnswersVotes