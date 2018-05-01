B-C-S sets levy meeting

Share

The administration of the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District has scheduled a question-and-answer session for the public May 3 at 6 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School.

Superintendent Guy Parmigian and Cajon Keeton, treasurer, will present information about two tax levies that will be on the May 8 ballot and the district’s past reliance on property tax revenues from the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station, which now faces an uncertain future as its parent company, FirstEnergy, has said it plans to exit the electric generation component of its business model.

Parmigian and Keeton will also discuss the impact of state legislation on the school district.