Rare blond, long-haired cat missing in Elmore

Last year, when E.J. Mansour left town, one of his friends in Elmore volunteered to take care of his two cats, Tommy and Timmy. As he was dropping off his cats, Tommy bolted out the door. Since then, he has been tirelessly looking for the eight-year-old feline.

“I work on the road,” he explained. “When I have to go out of town, they are cared for. A friend of mine in Elmore said she’d be more than happy to take care of them until I was done with the project. She never let them out. They were going to remain indoors because they were completely unfamiliar with their environment. When I went to drop them off, Tommy scooted out the garage door while my attention was on something else. Before I could even react, he was out the door and gone. There was no locating him. I took a lot of time looking for his tracks, and stopped virtually at every house in the general vicinity, but nobody had seen him.”

Tommy’s coloring is rather rare, he said. The brown-eyed, long-haired blond cat has a little bit of red coloring down the middle of his back and a small white patch on his chest.

“The interesting thing about him is there are only about 4 percent of cats in this country that are long hair. Of that 4 percent, only 1 percent are blond colored. So he’s an unusual cat in that regard. But nobody has seen him.”

Mansour, who lives in the village of Dunbridge, between Perrysburg and Bowling Green, goes frequently to the Elmore address where Tommy escaped to leave food and water in the garage in the morning and at night. He leaves the garage door cracked open about 15 inches in hopes of luring Tommy back.

“There are people who think they’ve seen him, but it’s not him,” said Mansour. “The sightings usually turn out to be a domestic short-haired cat. People see from a distance a light colored cat and mistakenly think it’s long haired.”

Tommy loves other cats, but is a little skittish around strangers, said Mansour.

“He may be coming at night. That might explain why nobody has seen him,” he said.

Mansour has distributed fliers in the area, placed ads, and has checked with local veterinarians to no avail.

“I’ve talked to an awful lot of people about Tommy,” he said.

He’s also used Pet FBI, posted on Craig’s List, and used a national website, “Next Door,” which works with smaller communities. “I have him everywhere I can think of.”

The area where he was lost is around State Rte. 105, State Rt. 51 (Woodville Road) and Ernsthausen Road in Elmore. “If you are going down State Route 51 towards Elmore, you would turn left on Route 105, and then the very first street perpendicular to 105 is Ernsthausen Road, where you would turn left,”

Tommy could be anywhere from Perrysburg to Stony Ridge, he surmises.

“Oftentimes they gravitate to other cats. When they’re gone for more than a few days, they sometimes take up with feral cats to find food. There are a number of small farms in Elmore, and barns that are left partially open. He could be in any one of those.”

Tommy first showed up at his door several years ago on a cold winter’s night wanting to come inside his house, recalled Mansour.

“It was 7 below zero on a January night. I heard a caterwauling. I opened the door and it was him. I could tell he wasn’t domesticated, but he wanted to come in, and he did. I began to feed him twice a day.” After isolating him in a room, the cat became friendlier until he approached Mansour to nuzzle his hand. He got the cat fixed, and has owned him ever since.

Tommy disappeared once before for three months, also in the winter, said Mansour. “Then all of a sudden, he reappeared.”

His other cat, Timmy, sits by the window waiting for Tommy’s return.

Mansour has purchased a trail camera in hopes of capturing Tommy’s image at night.

He won’t rest until he finds him. He doesn’t have children, but considers his cats as his family.

“They’re like my children. Once they’re in your heart, you can’t turn your back on them,” he said. “And I’m not going to turn my back on Tommy.”

He is offering a reward for information leading to Tommy’s safe return. Mansour can be reached at 419-308-8289.

“They can always leave a message, and I will move heaven and earth to answer or return the calls no matter what time of the day or night,” he said.