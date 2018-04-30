Study: No decrease in phosphorus, nutrients into Lake Erie

Share

A recent study by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency showed that there has been no decrease in phosphorus and nutrients flowing from the Maumee River watershed into Lake Erie.

The Ohio EPA recently completed its second statewide study to identify sources, and estimate the annual amount, of phosphorus and other nutrients flowing from the state’s watersheds into Lake Erie and the Ohio River.

The study covers the Maumee, Sandusky, Portage, Vermilion, Cuyahoga, Great Miami, Scioto and Muskingum watersheds, and includes some direct tributaries to Lake Erie, which collectively represent surface water quality from 66 percent of the entire state.

The study examined phosphorus and other nutrients from agriculture and other nonpoint sources, municipal and industrial wastewater systems, as well as home sewage systems, which make up the majority of nutrient sources.

The study showed there was no decrease in phosphorous or nutrient loading from the Maumee watershed to Lake Erie, which continues to exceed the 40 percent phosphorus reduction requirement. In fact, the phosphorus and nutrient loading from the Maumee Watershed to Lake Erie was at the highest level in 2017, more than in any previous years.

In the Maumee watershed, 88 percent of the phosphorus contributed to Lake Erie is from nonpoint sources, including agriculture. Agricultural production dominates the landscape in this watershed.

Tougher measures

State Rep. Michael Sheehy (D-Oregon) said the study shows that attempts to clean up the lake, including efforts to implement voluntary measures to encourage farmers to use caution when applying fertilizer, have not worked and that tougher measures need to be taken. The fact that there was more nutrient loading in Lake Erie in 2017 than in any previous year recorded, that 88 percent of all nutrient loading in the Maumee River Watershed was traced to nonpoint sources, signifies “reckless agricultural fertilizer application,” he said.

“Any real solution at this point must go beyond simply asking these operations to make voluntary changes,” he continued. “It has been four years since Toledo lost access to clean drinking water. It is an untold triumph that when our region suffered a crisis, Lucas County communities responded with millions of dollars in new infrastructure investments designed to protect Lake Erie. Still, it’s our neighborhood that receives the blame. It we don’t stand behind our natural resources, we risk losing them forever to this devastating environmental crisis.”

Other findings

The study also showed:

The Sandusky River and Muskingum River watersheds had substantial reductions in loading from industrial and municipal sources (point sources) over the five years of the study.

There was a 25 percent decrease in the phosphorus loads from 2013 to 2017 in the Sandusky River watershed, but the change was not a result of regulatory action.

Overall, the results of the study showed no clear trend of an overall decrease in loading in most watersheds, especially in nonpoint source (agricultural) dominated watersheds like the Maumee, according to the Ohio EPA.

Ohio has spent more than $6 billion statewide, including more than $3 billion spent in the Lake Erie watershed to improve water quality since 2011 and to protect Lake Erie. The results of the study are key in assisting the state in identifying the most environmentally beneficial and cost-effective legislative, policy, and financial mechanisms to reduce phosphorus and nutrients impacting state waters, according to the Ohio EPA. The study serves as a baseline and will aid in tracking progress to goals established by the 2012 Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement and the Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force 2001 Action Plan.