Oregon OKs sanitary sewer on S. Norden Road

Oregon City Council at a recent meeting approved a resolution accepting a petition requesting the installation of a sanitary sewer on South Norden Road.

The petition specifically seeks the improvement of South Norden Road from the centerline of Seaman Road southerly for a distance of approximately 1,213 feet to Wolf Creek by the installation of the sanitary sewer.

The owners of 63 percent of the frontage of the lots and lands to be assessed for the improvement petitioned council.

“The finance department received a petition for a sanitary sewer on Norden Road,” Finance Director Kathy Hufford said to council. “A property owner, Diana Fox, took out the petition and was able to get 63 percent of the frontage approving the petition. So we are submitting the petition on to council for acceptance. Then that would initiate the process of preparing the plan’s specifications and the estimates of costs.”

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn said she appreciated the petition because the installation of sewers reduces the number of leaky septic systems draining into Lake Erie. Compromised septic systems is one of many sources of phosphorus and nutrients that fuel harmful algal blooms in the lake.

“These are always great steps that help stay out of the septic system dilemma that people get into eventually, said Bihn, who is executive director of Lake Erie Waterkeeper. “It’s protection of Wolf Creek, which is an important creek that goes into Maumee Bay State Park. I thank you for your service in doing this. I know it’s difficult with neighbors and can be quite controversial. But it’s a process that we’ve established here that I think works pretty well. I think the administration has got it down. I wish more waterfront communities and tributaries would find ways to establish and put sewers in, as well, especially when it’s available Thank you for your hard work on this because I know it’s challenging.”

Bacteria study

Septic systems in the Wolf Creek watershed are particularly important to water quality, as Bihn noted, because the creek empties into Lake Erie at the Maumee Bay State Park. Tests have shown its waters have contributed to bacteria at the beaches of the park. Following an extensive study of bacteria in the bay, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department found that bacteria levels coming out of Wolf Creek were substantially higher than smaller creeks that drain into the bay. The outlet is a couple hundred yards from the beaches at Maumee Bay State Park. Health officials had concluded that Wolf Creek was the problem. As a result, Oregon constructed a number of sewer lines and replaced 600 septic systems with public sewers, which improved the bacteria levels at the beaches, according to the Health Department.

There were about 300 houses in the watershed that have a quick route out to the beach that are still on septic systems, posing a continuing problem. Last year, for a limited time, the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG), the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, and Oregon offered the 310 homeowners in Oregon and 90 in Jerusalem Township who live within the Wolf Creek Watershed a discount to have their septic tanks cleaned out.

Oregon Public Service Director Paul Roman told The Press last week that the homes on S. Norden Road were among the group of homeowners that were offered the discount before they decided to petition for sewers.