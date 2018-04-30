Sandusky County: EMS, school issues on the ballot

Share

An informational meeting to field questions about levies on the May ballot to help fund emergency medical service in Woodville Township is scheduled for May 2 at 7 p.m. at the fire station, 321 E. Main St., Woodville.

Voters on May 8 will decide two millage issues: renewal of a 4-mill levy and additional 1.7-mills for the service. Both levies have five-year limits.

The revenues pay for 24/7 paramedic service in the Village of Woodville and Woodville Township. Life Squad 91 last year responded to about 145 calls in the village and on average arrived on scene in 2 ½ minutes. In the township, the squad responded to about 115 calls with an average response time of 4.1 minutes.

The township contracts with North Central EMS for personnel. Mike Tuttamore, a paramedic, said the personnel staffing the medic unit have about 120 years of combined experience.

“We have the best when seconds count,” said Dan Liskai, a retired township trustee and Sandusky County commissioner who is chairman of the levy committee. “They know the area; they know the people they’re treating. It’s great to have that kind of family.”

The 4-mill issue generates about $288,398 annually and the 1.7-mill levy is projected to generate about $138,968 a year. Those revenues cover the cost of vehicle and equipment maintenance and EMS personnel living quarter expenses.

Gibsonburg

Voters in the Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District, will again see a request for an income tax on the ballot. The same tax request was rejected in the November 2017 election: 677 for to 759 against.

The ballot language lists a 1 percent income tax but a current tax of 0.75 percent is slated to expire in December so the net increase will only be 0.25 per cent.

According to district figures, the 0.75 percent issue collects about $800,000 annually. A 1 percent income tax is expected to generate about $1.2 million a year. The tax is levied on earned income. Social Security benefits, pensions, dividends, capital gains, and rental income are exempt. If passed, the new tax would be in effect for five years.

Woodmore PI levy

In the Woodmore School District, voters will decide the renewal of a 3-mill, 5-year permanent improvement levy.

The levy generates about $420,000 annually.

According to the district’s 5-year plan, it is on pace to allocate about $942,795 for building maintenance and improvements – much of it at the high school - and about $1.2 million in classroom technology and related infrastructure.

The administration and school board also plan to replace the district’s aging bus fleet with one new bus each year.