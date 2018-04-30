Ottawa County: 3 police departments seek additional funds

Share

In Ottawa County, three area police departments will be asking for additional tax revenues on the May 8 ballot.

Departments in the Village of Genoa and Clay and Carroll townships are each seeking voter approval of 2-mill levies.

Clay Township police chief Terry Mitchell said routine operations for his department have stretched his budget since voters last approved more millage.

“We’ve done as well as we can do. No big purchases are planned, no big pay raises are planned,” he said. “The entire Genoa school system has moved into the township. We’re responsible for the entire district K though 12 and we spend a great deal of time there. It’s been about 20 years since we’ve asked for additional millage.”

The levy would be continuous if approved. The ballot language says the levy would also be used for emergency medical service.

Genoa

Voters in the Village of Genoa last November narrowly rejected a request for a 2-mill, 5-year levy that would have been used to update equipment and training for the village police department: 245 for to 267 against.

That same millage request will be on the ballot May 8.

Village officials cite a loss of federal and state funding as one reason for the millage request.

Chief Brad Weis said the equipment needs include replacement of the department’s military surplus rifles and the officers’ Tasers, which are outdated and no longer serviceable.

Other police equipment which will be updated through the levy includes the bulletproof vests, which are approaching their five-year expiration limit. The department-issued handguns are also due to be replaced due to their age. Police vehicles will also have to be replaced as needed due to extensive usage and mileage, the chief said.

Revenues that would be collected from the levy are not intended for police salaries.

If the levy is approved, it would also help take some pressure off the village’s general fund, the chief said.

Some police departments in the county could face higher expenses in the future if the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station is shuttered.

FirstEnergy, the station’s parent company, has been contributing funds to help pay for the maintenance of the county’s emergency radio communications system.

Chiefs Weis and Mitchell both said their departments could be affected by the loss of revenues from FirstEnergy to the county.

“Costs for radio operations such as maintenance and dispatching fees that the county is looking at doing could increase but nothing has been decided yet,” Mitchell said.

Mark Stahl, a county commissioner, said FirstEnergy contributed $225,234 in 2017 for radio maintenance.

A study of the county radio system and dispatching was completed earlier this month, he said.

Carroll Twp.

A 2-mill, 5-year levy will be used to help bolster the ranks of the police department if voters approve it.

James Meek, who chairs the township board of trustees, said the levy would generate about $377,000 annually.

Currently, the department has one full-time patrol officer and two part-time officers and an administrative part-time chief.

“We’re trying to get a levy passed so we can get a couple of more police officers hired and get the staff back up,” he said. “This is the first levy we’ve ever put on.”

The township contracts with the Oak Harbor Police Department for dispatching service. Under that agreement, the township pays about $42,000 annually, Meek said.

He said he was pleased with the public attendance at a recent open house for the fire and police departments.

Robert Paulsen, the administrative chief, said the levy could decide the fate of the department.

“It’s important for the residents of Carroll Township to know that without this levy it’s most likely the police department would end,” he said.