First Solar has plans for new plant in Lake Twp.

Construction of a new $400 million solar module manufacturing facility in Lake Township is expected to begin by mid-2018 and full production will start by late 2019, First Solar, Inc. has announced.

The company’s expansion plans call for a new 1-million-square-foot facility to produce its advanced thin film photovoltaic module. Five hundred jobs are expected to be created.

Mark Hummer, Lake Township administrator, said the proposed building site is at the southeast corner of State Rt. 795 and Tracy Road.

“We’re excited to have this company as our new corporate neighbor,” he said.

With its flagship plant in Perrysburg Township, which has a manufacturing capacity of 600 megawatts, and the new facility’s annual capacity of 1.2 gigawatts, the company’s annual U.S. manufacturing capacity will be 1.8 gigawatts.

First Solar is the nation’s largest manufacturer of photovoltaic modules. The company will be producing what it calls its Series 6 thin film module at the new site.

“Strong demand in the U.S. for advanced solar technology, along with recent changes in U.S. corporate tax policies, have encouraged our decision to grow First Solar’s U.S. production operations,” said Mike Koralewski, Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing. “State and local officials and Jobs Ohio have also worked with us to create a business-friendly environment that supported our objectives. These factors, combined with our own economies of scale in high tech manufacturing, make expanding U.S. operations an attractive, win-win opportunity.”

The expansion plan is contingent on confirmation of state and local incentive packages currently in negotiation, the company said.

Hummer said he’s been in contact with the Wood County Economic Development Commission and he expects incentives to be in line with those provided to other corporations that have built facilities in the county.

Koralewski said the new facility would have an annual payroll of approximately $30 million. He also indicated First Solar has options for further manufacturing expansion in the future, depending on sustained U.S. demand.

“Expanding our U.S. manufacturing is particularly exciting,” said Tymen de Jong, First Solar’s Chief Operating Officer. “We originated in Ohio, and we’re proud to build on that history as we grow into the future.”

In 2017, the company invested $175 million into retooling the original Perrysburg plant for production of its new Series 6 product. This April, the facility re-started an idled Series 4 production line to meet continued demand for that product.

Since its inception, First Solar has invested approximately $3 billion in Ohio, including wages paid, manufacturing purchases, research and development costs and taxes, he said.

First Solar was formed in 1999, and established its first manufacturing facility in Perrysburg. Full-scale commercial production of thin film photovoltaic solar modules began in 2002. With production facilities in the U.S., Malaysia and Vietnam, First Solar has sold more than 17 gigawatt of solar modules.