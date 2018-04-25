Gibsonburg: Community canvass planned

Share

Residents of the Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District plan to canvass the community April 28 with information about an income tax levy on the May ballot.

Danielle Mason, a member of the Citizens for Better Schools, said volunteers plan to meet at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the elementary school and will proceed in groups at 9 a.m. to neighborhoods throughout the village.

She said the volunteers will be disseminating information about the school district’s financial condition, including its share of projected tax revenues from the Nexus pipeline project and from the Standard Wellness, LLC, medical marijuana facility being constructed in the village.

After voters rejected a 1 percent tax on earned income in November, the district is seeking passage again on the May 8 ballot.

Although voters will see the 1 percent figure on the ballot, a current 0.75 percent tax is expiring at year’s end.

Mason and others are concerned many residents see the pipeline as a windfall for the district’s coffers, negating the need for additional local tax revenues.

However, Gibsonburg officials have acquired tax data from auditors in Eastern Ohio counties that project pipeline revenues could be much lower than earlier forecasts, she said.