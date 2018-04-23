Lake Twp: Trustees will hear zoning request

Share

The Lake Township trustees have scheduled a hearing for May 1 to consider a request to change the zoning of two parcels along Woodville Road from R-2 residential to B-2 general commercial.

Jim Mlynek, who owns Woodville Road Nursery, is seeking the change. He plans to use the parcels to temporarily store leaf piles before composting them at his nursery on the other side of Woodville Road.

The township zoning commission last Wednesday didn’t approve a motion to accept Mlynek’s application for the change. Members Matt Schober and Rick Rowland voted in favor of the application while Spencer Wall and Steve Welling voted against. Ann Menter abstained from voting.

It was the second time the request wasn’t approved by the zoning commission. During its January meeting the commission improperly went into executive session to discuss the request before voting against it.

After receiving an opinion from the Wood County prosecutor’s office about the executive session, the commission held the second hearing.

The matter now goes before the trustees.

Residents of Bailey Road are opposed to the proposed zoning change, raising concerns about odors from the site and drainage problems.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued a permit to Mlynek to use the property as a transfer station for the leaves but that doesn’t preclude the township from deciding whether or not the owner has met requirements for stormwater controls and buffers, according to an opinion from Phil Dombey, township solicitor.

The Wood County Planning Commission in December recommended rezoning half of the two parcels to B-2 and leave the other half R-2.

The non-binding recommendation called for the half fronting Woodville Road to be rezoned to B-2 and the portion along Bailey Road remains R-2.

During last week’s meeting, Mlynek’s attorney, Brian Ballenger, told the township commission the county’s recommendation was impractical for the site especially with setback requirements in the zoning code.

“We’re just here for the zoning change. Nothing more,” he said.

Jerry Parker, the attorney representing the residents, said a zoning change would harm property values.

Parker also contended Mlynek has been operating at the site illegally while the parcels remain zoned for residential use.

“This operation is in violation of the township zoning code. He should have been cited,” he said. He provided photos to the commission members.

Mlynek purchased the parcels last year. He’s been accepting leaves from communities, including Lake Township, for years.