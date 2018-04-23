Walbridge wins appeal of pool dispute

Share

The Village of Walbridge has won another court victory in a contract dispute with a company it retained to install a new liner in the municipal swimming pool.

The Sixth District Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court decision which ruled the village wasn’t in breach of contract when it partially paid Aquatic Renovations Systems, Inc., for the installation of a new pool liner.

A contract agreement form between the village and Aquatic Renovations was signed on May 2, 2012 for a liner in the amount of $52,721. A week later, the village had an engineer conduct an evaluation of the pool which found it needed repairs before a liner could be installed, according to court records.

In June, the village paid $15,763 for liner material and design work to Aquatics, which was not involved in the repairs.

Almost a year later, Mayor Ed Kolanko signed a quotation from Aquatics for $36,958 for the balance for installing a liner and the company completed the liner project in June 2013. By the next month, however, the village administrator notified the liner had lifted away from the walls and bottom of the pool due to a water leak.

The village and Aquatics couldn’t agree on how to resolve the issue and the village refused to pay the balance of the cost.

The company filed a complaint in the Wood County Common Pleas Court in January 2016 and argued it had entered into two contracts with the village and the village had breached the second contract.

In its response, the village countered the parties entered into the first contract but there wasn’t a second contract.

In May 2017, the common pleas court ruled neither contract was valid because they didn’t comply with statutory law covering municipalities.

The appeals court agreed.

“We’re pleased with the decision. We worked hard to represent the village and said we didn’t think we needed to pay the money they say we owed,” the mayor said.

The pool is operational, he said, adding the village maintenance workers have made improvements to it.