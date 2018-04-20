Oregon cleaning up storm debris after nor'easter

Share

Strong winds and heavy waves from a powerful nor’easter pounded the Lake Erie shoreline during the April 14 weekend, leaving considerable debris in its wake.

Oregon spent last week cleaning up the scattered debris, including a number of large trees, carried ashore by 10 to 12 foot waves.

“Most of you are aware of the flooding we had on the north side of Bayshore Road,” Public Service Director Paul Roman said to city council on Monday. “The street department and fire department did a great job and stayed on top of it.

Although the weather forecast predicted the nor’easter storm, Roman said he was surprised by how fierce it was.

“I don’t think anybody expected the waves to be as high as they were. The wave run-up was unreal. Probably the last big flood that I went through here was in April of 1997,” said Roman, a year after he started working for the city. In that flood, residents needed help leaving their homes. The fire department used boats to assist them.

Tobias Ditch, near South Shore Park, didn’t have a back flow valve at that time, he recalled, and the south side of Bayshore Road experienced heavy flooding. Since then, a valve has been installed, which kept lake water from backing up into the ditch and flooding many homes.

He also said city workers prepared in advance by getting pumps in some of the ditches on Friday before the storm in anticipation of heavy rains.

“I think, with this event, having the pumps there ahead of time stopped a lot of people on the south side of Bayshore Road from being flooded out,” he said.

Roman said he’s never seen so much debris deposited on the shoreline.

“That is the most debris I have ever seen,” he said. “At the end of Bayshore Road, I cannot believe the mountain of debris that is down there. It is unreal. I’ve never seen so much. We are going to try and get Dumpsters out. Obviously, the street department is doing a lot of cleanup with the bigger stuff. We may try to get a Dumpster out at Wynn School. Some people down in that area have asked for it. We’re looking at some other areas, possibly in the Baywood area.” Another possible location is the former Senior Center parking lot on Bayshore Road.

Huge trees

Council members praised Roman and the street and fire departments for their prompt attention to the storm’s aftereffects.

“The street and fire departments did a terrific job,” said Councilwoman Sandy Bihn, who lives on lake front property on Bayshore Road. “This is the worst I’ve seen since we’ve moved there in 1987,” she said.

She was curious about all the logs and trees left behind.

“I don’t know where all those trees came from. They’re huge. It’s like a forrest that’s been devastated. It’s quite amazing. I don’t know if there’s any way to get the wood to be reused, chipped or mulched. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. There’s just a lot of it. But thank you to everyone.”

She added that putting the pumps out saved the South Shore Park and the south side.

“It minimized the flooding on the north side as well, and kept it down,” she said. “I think you’ve done a great engineering job helping everyone out there when we get these unforeseen major storms.”

Councilwoman Kathleen Pollauf was also pleased by the city’s response to the storm.

“I have gotten a lot of text messages from a lot of people that I know that are out there. They were impressed with city workers and firemen going door to door and they didn’t think they would do that. But they were shocked that they were asked if they needed anything, and given a number to call if they did. That was a really nice touch. So kudos to them,” said Pollauf.

Back flow valve

Last Wednesday, a few days after the storm, Roman told The Press that although the rain was not as heavy as expected, there was still a couple of feet of water in the streets.

“So the fire department decided to go door to door to see if people needed any help” he said. “The street department was trying to set up pumps anywhere we thought it would help people.”

Roman said the Army Corps of Engineers offered the city a grant to install the back flow valve in Tobias Ditch in the late 90s, which reduced flooding on the South side of Bayshore Road.

“Tobias Ditch comes up along Lagundovie Road in South Shore Park. Years ago, we installed the valve there. It allows drainage to go out to the lake, but when the lake is backed up, it won’t allow it to come up the ditch. The only issue with it is if you have a northeast wind where the lake is high and the back flow valve keeps the lake water from backing up into that ditch, we still have to pump the rain water from around the valve into the lake. So only when there is a northeast wind and it’s raining at the same time do we do this. If we don’t pump, the rain water in the ditch will build up in height and overflow the ditch bank. A lot of times when we’re watching the weather forecast and see that there’s going to be a rain event with a northeast wind, we get pumps out there and plan for that. So we did that last week. We were getting pumps up on Friday, not knowing what we’d see, but preparing for it. In this type of event, we had rain but it was not as much as a problem as the wave run-up from the lake. As much as we were able to protect the south side of Bayshore, the north side still got a lot of water from the waves. The wave run-up was 10-12 feet higher than what anybody expected, and just inundated that area. So we had pumps in Tobias Ditch, but we grabbing every pump we had to help people on the north side and try to pump it over the dike. But the rain runoff was unreal.”

There are two main Dumpster locations the public can use to deposit debris. One is located on Nadir Dr. near the intersection of N. Wynn and Bayshore roads. The other one is at a cul-de-sac at the east end of Bayshore Road.

“The one at the east end has a lot of debris. A tremendous amount. I’ve never seen that much debris,” he said.