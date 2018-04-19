The Press Newspaper

Yoga class set to benefit Heartbeat

        In honor of Mother’s Day, Sunrise Park & Banquet Center, with registered yoga teacher Anne Boyle, will host a yoga class to benefit Hearteat of Toledo Saturday, April 28 at 9 a.m. at Sunrise, 1460 Woodville Rd., Millbury.

        Admission is free with a donation of baby diapers, wipes, bottles, baby wash, baby lotion or new bibs, receiving blankets or onesies, for donation to Heartbeat, which assists local residents through the Unplanned Pregnancy Center and Prenatal and Parent Learning Center.

        The class is suitable for all fitness levels. For more details, email zeninthedistrict@gmail.com.

 
 

