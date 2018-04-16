Oregon Planning Commission approves permit for 2-family residences

Share

The Oregon Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit that will allow for the construction of two-family residences at 3015 Navarre Avenue.

The property is in an R-2 Medium Density Residential Zoned District.

The property is located at the end of Luverne Avenue. Don J. Baumgartner was the applicant for the Conditional Use Permit.

The owner wants to split a portion of the land into three different parcels, leaving a remaining fourth parcel to the north. Plans call for the construction of three buildings with two-story, two-family units. To the east is multi-family, to the west is single family, and to the south is commercial property.

The units are to be for sale or for rent, according to Doug Baumgartner, who represented the applicant.

Rick Orovitz, a member of the Planning Commission, said the property abuts a very small cul-de-sac and he didn’t see where it provides for off street parking for four vehicles, excluding the garage and driveway.

Baumgartner stated the houses have 24-foot wide driveways and the houses can be moved further back on the parcels if need be.

James Gilmore, commissioner of building and zoning, said two foot buffers would have to be in ownership of the applicant because the lots needed frontage in order to split the lots.

Public Service Director Paul Roman said the parking might be very tight, and the buildings will have to be further back.

Opposition

Several people living near the site expressed their opposition to the request for the Conditional Use Permit.

Guy L. Parmigian wrote a letter to the commission stating his opposition.

The parcel is situated in an R-2 Medium Density Residential Area meant for single family dwellings per city ordinance, stated Parmigian.

“I request that you uphold the single family dwelling requirement, and not grant a conditional use,” he said. He is the owner of property on Luverne Avenue that is adjacent to one of the parcels that was under consideration for the conditional permit application.

“I assert that the conditional use permit will have a detrimental effect on the character, value and development of the adjacent area,” he stated.

The proposed two family residences “will not be harmonious and appropriate in appearance with the existing or intended character of the general vicinity,” he stated.

“While the address is 3015 Navarre Avenue, its impact will be on Luverne Avenue. Luverne Avenue and its environs have been developed, to the vast extent, with single family dwellings. I purchased my home with hard earned funds in this very nice area because it was in an area of single family dwellings only,” he stated.

In addition, Parmigian stated that the conditional permitting of three different two family residences will not be adequately served by the street, which is a cul-de-sac. “The street was not designed to handle the density of traffic that will be generated by six new families that will move into the three units. Today’s busy families will bring with it two to three additional vehicles, not to mention visitors.” The units, he added, will create more traffic and noise that would be detrimental to the area compared to three new single family homes.

Another reason he is opposed, he added, is that a portion of one of the lots may be considered a wetlands.

“Wetlands are defined by the U.S. EPA as areas where water covers the soil, or is present either at or near the surface of the soil all year or for varying periods of time during the year, including during the growing season.”

Parmigian stated that water has been present on the lot for the majority of the year.

“Further investigation is warranted on this wetlands issue before this permit should be considered by the Planning Commission,” stated Parmigian.

Pat Miller, of Starr Avenue, said pictures of the proposed homes were aesthetically pleasing, but wanted to know if the applicant could make changes.

Rick Orovitz, a member of the Planning Commission, said designs could change, but they still would have to meet codes and regulations of the city and state.

Mayor Mike Seferian, a member of the Planning Commission, said the commission has the authority to put conditions on the Conditional Use Permit. He said he asked the owner if he ever planned to change the design of the building, he would agree to come back to the commission. The owner agreed, said Seferian.

Steve Alexander, Lawson Street, expressed concerns for children in the neighborhood due to increased traffic caused by the new building.

Becky Woldt, of Luverne Avenue, said homes built at the end of the cul-de-sac should be single family like the rest of the neighborhood. She was also concerned with increased traffic, snow removal, and trash and recycling pickup.

Justin Woldt, of Luverne Avenue, asked what the city’s motivation was to have the permit approved.

Seferian said the city looks at the best use for a parcel of land. The parcels the commission was reviewing were never developed as a single family dwelling. The property abuts an apartment complex/commercial development. Usually, under such circumstances, there is R-3 or some type of multi-family dwellings that act as a buffer between the commercial and residential neighborhoods. .Single family dwellings aren’t as accepted as a buffer between the residential and commercial neighborhoods, according to Seferian. He said he considered the request of a Conditional Use Permit the most appropriate use for the property.

Gilmore said the Project Review Committee had no objections to the request for the Conditional Use Permit.

Seferian closed the hearing, and moved to approve the request with the condition the buildings substantially meet the design and site plan that was submitted. If it is altered in the future, the owner will have to come back before the Planning Commission to get it approved.

Besides Seferian, commission members Greg Vriezelaar, Yussef Olive, and Chairman Scott Winckowski voted in favor of the permit. Orovitz was opposed.

After the meeting, Gilmore told The Press that a cul-de-sac was placed at the end of Luverne years ago when the subdivision was developed.

“At the time, the developer didn’t own those lots,” explained Gilmore. “So these parcels weren’t developed or put in the platt. So now they want to put three lots in there. The owner claims, because the parcels abut commercial property, that a single family would not be a good choice there. They claim a two family would be more appropriate and bring down the cost.”

