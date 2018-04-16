Speed limit change less confusing?

Share

Local officials are hoping a change to the speed limit along a stretch of Genoa-Clay Center Road in Ottawa County will reduce confusion for motorists.

Ron Lajti, Ottawa County engineer, said his office conducted a traffic study on the road after receiving complaints from residents about speeding motorists between State Route 51 and Hellwig Road.

Also, that stretch of the road had different speed limits for the two lanes, which are under the separate jurisdictions of the Village of Genoa and Ottawa County – the village controlling the western lane and the county controlling the east.

“It was 35 (mph) heading south within the village limits, but it was 55 heading north outside of the village limits,” Lajti said by email. “Unfortunately this issue exists in a few locations throughout the county and can be a bit of a pain for law enforcement to control, while being …confusing for motorists.”

To remedy the problem, the engineer’s office met with the county commissioners, the village mayor and administrator who all supported the traffic study.

Results of the study were sent to the Ohio Department of Transportation, which approved the request for a uniform 45 mph limit.

Lajti said signs with the new limit were erected in February after village council and the commissioners passed resolutions approving the change. ODOT then journalized the 45 mph limit.

One resident, who asked not to be identified, said she’s seen several northbound motorists who appear to be sticking to the 55 mph limit.

Terry Mitchell, Clay Township police chief, said his department hasn’t yet issued any citations for speeding along the mile or so stretch.

“It’s going to take time for people to get used to it. We’ll give them time to adjust. But it is pretty well marked. They put speed limit ahead signs up,” he said Tuesday.