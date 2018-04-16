Former officer pleads not guilty to sexual battery

Share

A former Genoa police officer has pled not guilty to counts of sexual battery, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

Benjamin Jacks, 23, of Millbury, entered the plea Tuesday in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court, after being indicted by a county grand jury in March.

The disseminating matter and contributing charges are first degree misdemeanor offenses and the sexual battery charge is a third degree felony.

According to a preliminary report by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began in February at the request of Genoa police chief Brad Weis. The chief told the sheriff another officer had told him two managers at the McDonalds restaurant in Genoa were alleging Jacks was having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old juvenile.

The alleged contributing and disseminating offenses occurred from November through December 2017, according to the indictment.

The sexual battery charge alleges Jacks engaged in sexual conduct on or about Dec. 9.

Jacks has resigned from the police department.

Pre-trial hearings are scheduled for April 30 and June 13. A trial has been scheduled for June 19.

Jacks was released on a bond of $10,000, which requires him to undergo drug/alcohol testing and restricts him to his residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

He is also required to wear a global positioning system monitor.

According to the Ohio Revised Code section covering sexual battery, a peace officer is prohibited from engaging in sexual conduct with a minor who is not a spouse and the offender is more than two years older than the other person.

The arrest warrant listed a Stafford, Va. address for Jacks but he waived extradition.

Terry Dunn, a Port Clinton attorney, was appointed to represent Jacks.