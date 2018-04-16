Lake Twp. : Reckless homicide conviction upheld

Share

The Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man found guilty in 2017 of reckless homicide after a fight at the Country Ridge Lounge in Lake Township.

The appeals court ruled the Wood County Common Pleas Court complied with felony sentencing statutes when it sentenced Kevin W. Knott, Norwalk, O., to a maximum 36-month prison term.

Knott, who was 52 when arrested, pled guilty to the charge after a felonious assault charge was dismissed.

His appeal was filed by his appointed attorney who also requested to withdraw from the case. The appeal merely stated the sentence was “contrary to law.”

However, the appeals court ruled otherwise.

“In sentencing appellant (Knott), the trial court stated that it considered the presentence investigation report prepared in the case, the statements provided to the court, the sentencing memoranda, and appelant’s criminal history,” the appeals court wrote. “The court then indicated that it considered the purposes of sentencing under (Ohio Revised Code), as well as the seriousness and recidivism factors. In imposing the maximum sentence, the court specifically referenced appellant’s prior criminal history and pattern of alcohol abuse, including the role alcohol played in the offense.”

According to Lake Township police reports, the fight occurred Jan. 7, 2016 after a verbal altercation.

Knott’s son, Kevin, then 26, was also charged.

Police were dispatched to the lounge about 11:30 p.m. on a report of a fight in progress. Officers found Elwood Lock, Jr., 39, Lorain, O., and another man in need of medical attention.

Lock died a few days later in St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. He had suffered head injuries after hitting his head on a concrete patio, according to court records.

The elder Knott was apprehended without incident about 25 minutes later while walking along Latcha Road, about a quarter mile from the lounge. His son was also arrested without incident about 1 ½ hours later at the Petro Truckstop.

Mark Hummer, township police chief, said at the time there were outstanding warrants for the younger Knott from other jurisdictions.