Oregon PD investigating fatal crash

Share

The Oregon Police Division is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle being pursued by Northwood police.

The chase began Friday at about 6 a.m. on Wales Road and ended on Curtice Road after the vehicle flipped onto its top.

The driver, William Burgess, 51, and passenger, Kimberly Snavely, 50, both of Oregon, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Oregon police, Burgess’ 2005 Chrysler Crossfire was northbound on Wales Road when it went left of center and almost struck the Northwood cruiser, which turned around and attempted to pull the Burgess vehicle over

The vehicle fled and went north on Lemoyne Road and lost control near the intersection at Curtice Road and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to roll over and slide to the other side of the road before striking a tree.

Burgess and Snavely were trapped in the vehicle and were extricated by the Northwood Fire Department.

According to police, the two were not wearing seat belts.

Northwood police requested the crash be investigated by Oregon.