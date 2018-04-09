Superintendent says: Levies needed despite “special” state funding

Share

A financial shot in the arm from the state isn’t a cure for the long-term needs of the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District, Guy Parmigian, superintendent, is cautioning residents of the Ottawa County district.

Parmigian says in an email message to district staff members the administration learned on March 30 that Gov. John Kasich signed legislation including a provision allocating about $1.8 million annually for three years in special funding to B-C-S.

The provision was included in a bill that replaces the current career-technical teaching license with two new workforce development educator licenses and requires school administrations to provide skilled trade organizations and career-technical education groups with two opportunities per school year to present career information to students.

Parmigian said the special funds are needed to offset the loss of property taxes to B-C-S caused by the devaluation of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant – about $4.6 million a year - roughly one-fourth of the district’s operating budget.

The district is also losing revenues from state reimbursements for the phase-out of the utility tangible personal property tax, according to Parmigian.

To recover those losses the board is placing a 1 percent earned income tax on the May ballot along with a 3.89-mill property tax that would annually generate about $1.98 million and $1.4 million respectively if passed. Both issues would be in effect for five years.

Parmigian is stressing that those levies are still needed even though the state is providing “bridge funds.”

“It is very important for you and all of our stakeholders to know that the two B-C-S levies before voters on the May 8th ballot are still very much essential to secure our financial future. These B-C-S bridge funds will help fill the gap between the $6 million reduction in revenue and the $3.4 million that the two levies will generate annually if passed by voters in May,” he says in his message. “Since we learned that devaluation of Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant was going to be a reality back in March 2017, treasurer (Cajon) Keeton, together with the board, has worked aggressively and diligently to secure this special funding. In our efforts, we very much appreciate the leadership of Rep. (Steve) Arndt and Senator (Randy) Gardner in understanding the importance of this special funding for the future of educational excellence at Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools.”

The Ohio Department of Taxation approved FirstEnergy’s request last year for the property devaluation of its Davis-Besse plant and Perry Nuclear Power Plant.