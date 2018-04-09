Meeting Thursday: Two-county ditch project to start

Share

The Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District will host a meeting April 12 to discuss proposed improvements to the John Blausey Joint County Ditch.

The meeting will be held at the Clay Township Hall, 21774 West Holts East Rd. and start at 7 p.m.

The project is designed to improve drainage by excavating the ditch bottom and bank to remove accumulated sediment. Rock riprap will be installed if needed; wood vegetation will be removed and bridges or culverts will be cleaned.

Excavated materials will be placed in fields adjacent to the ditch where possible and leveled.

The proposed work is planned to start later this summer or autumn with a scheduled completion date of spring 2019. It will start where the ditch meets Crane Creek in Ottawa Creek and proceed upstream, crossing State Route 51, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and State Route 795 before entering Wood County near Fostoria Road. From there it will proceed to Hanley Road.

The ditch was reconstructed in the early 1960s, according to the OSWCD, as a joint county petition project.

Costs for the reconstruction and subsequent maintenance are assessed to land parcels deemed to benefit from the improvements.

Mike Gargac, maintenance supervisor for the OSWCD, said more than 140 notices have been sent to landowners in the ditch watershed.

He said the county intends to advertise for contract bids by late spring or early summer. Bid specifications are being completed to reflect work on side branches of the ditch that weren’t originally factored into the original cost estimates.

“It needs to be done. Since we are going to be doing this work we figured we would have an educational meeting for the people,” Gargac said.

The project will be conducted so that it is the “least destructive to agriculture,” he said. “The majority of the area we’re going through is agriculture. So we try not to do it in the middle of summer and damage crops.”

For project information call 419-898-1595.