Woodmore: School district sets forums on finance

Share

Before they head to the polls on May 8, voters in the Woodmore Local School District will have the opportunity to ask questions of the administration about the district’s finances and a 3-mill, 5-year permanent improvement levy that will be up for renewal.

Financial forums are scheduled for April 17 at the PreK-8 building and on April 26 at the high school library. Both forums will start at 6 p.m.

Dan Russomanno, district treasurer, said the forums will focus on the district’s general fund and permanent improvement fund as well as the bond retirement fund and classroom maintenance fund.

Permanent improvement levy revenues may be used for equipment, buildings and other assets that have a life of five years or more but not on personnel salaries or benefits.

The levy on next month’s ballot generates about $420,000 a year.

“The general fund and PI fund discussions will include some conversation about staffing and building needs,” Russomanno said.

The permanent improvement fund was tapped to help complete a four-year project to replace the heating and air-conditioning system at the high school building that cost approximately $1.6 million.

The fund also helped pay for the district’s technology system and security and safety upgrades in buses and buildings.

Seven buses have been purchased during the past eight years.

The school board and administration have been completing a plan to prioritize future maintenance and building needs for remaining permanent improvement funds, Tim Rettig, superintendent, says in his column in the district newsletter.

Last summer, the school board approved the purchase of Chromebooks and iPads as part of the district’s 1:1 Technology Initiative to provide students greater access to internet resources.

The board also approved a five-year contract with the Northern Ohio Educational Computer Association that will double the current bandwidth at the high school, said Mike Byrd, technology director.

In addition to the contract with NOECA, the board also approved contracting with ITsavvy to complete the network system at the high school.

The NOECA contract of $41,100 a year and the $62,860 price for ITsavvy’s work are both eligible for discounts of 60 percent through the federal E-rate Schools and Libraries program, Byrd said at the time.

Two hundred Chromebooks were purchased for sixth and ninth grade students and 35 iPads were purchased. The district used federal Title 1 funding to pay for the iPads.