Twp. police chief says, Interstate jurisdiction bill needed more than ever

Two recent incidents involving motorists on I-280 in Lake Township illustrate why a state law that blocks many township police departments from patrolling on interstate highway systems needs to be amended, Mark Hummer, Lake Township Police Chief, said during Tuesday’s meeting of the township trustees.

Chief Hummer told the trustees he’ll submit a resolution for their consideration at their next meeting to show support for the passage of House Bill 255 that is pending in the Ohio legislature.

Police departments in townships with populations of less than 50,000 residents lack statutory authority to make warrantless traffic stops on interstate highways. If passed, the bill would lower population threshold to 5,000.

Chief Hummer said the bill is “stuck” in the House Transportation and Public Safety committee where it received testimony from proponents on Sept. 13, 2017. The committee hasn’t held any hearings on the bill since then, according to its website.

The resolution he is proposing would ask State Representative Theresa Gavarone and State Senator Randy Gardner to support the bill.

“We need our local representatives to help us,” he said. “Their families travel these routes too. Nothing good comes from someone going the wrong way on I-280. We just need the ability to go up there and do our job.”

On March 18 around 2 a.m., township police arrested a Toledo man after receiving a report of a motorist driving the wrong way on I-280. Shannon D. Doby, 31, was charged by township police with reckless operation, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana and having an open container in a motor vehicle.

Last month, a man entered the township via I-280 after shooting four persons in Detroit. The pursuit ended at the Flying J Travel Center where he died of a self-inflected gunshot.

“Our school was locked down because of this,” Hummer said.

Sheriffs oppose bill

Chief Hummer cited opposition from the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association as one reason HB 255 and a similar bill introduced in 2016 stalled in the legislature.

“We can’t allow people to be killed over a turf war,” he said.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, as then president of the sheriff’s association, was the voice of the association’s opposition to a similar bill and has said the BSSA also opposes HB 255.

During a hearing in 2016 with Rep. Steve Hambley, the bill sponsor, Wasylyshyn said many smaller township departments would be leaving their jurisdictions to get to the interstates because of the limited access points.

However, sheriff’s deputies “never leave their jurisdiction” when patrolling federal, state or interstate systems, he said.

The BSSA also is concerned smaller townships would use the patrolling authority primarily as a means to bolster their revenues through drug interdiction and asset forfeiture.

Locally, police departments in Lake and Perrysburg townships would be affected by the bill as they are crossed by I-280 and I-75 respectively.

Perrysburg Township Police Chief Mark Hetrick has said his officers have access to I-75 without leaving their jurisdiction and Chief Hummer said his officers can access I-280 without leaving theirs.

The push for expanding township authority on interstates stems from a 2015 decision by the Ohio Supreme Court involving a traffic stop on I-280 by a Lake Township police officer who pulled over a motorist for a lane violation. The driver had a suspended license and an active warrant in Michigan. The officer’s drug-sniffing dog also alerted to oxycodone tablets and marijuana.

But that evidence was suppressed on appeal because the officer lacked the statutory authority to stop the driver.

“The effect of this ruling was widespread and courts threw out a multitude of cases across the state, essentially letting a number of OVI and drug traffickers walk free,” Hambley said last year during his sponsor testimony to the committee.

Rep. Steve Arndt is a co-sponsor of HB 255.

Rep. Michael Sheehy, a member of the transportation and safety committee, said he had been leaning against supporting the bill, fearing it could lead to a large increase in traffic tickets being issued in rural areas.

However, with the drug trafficking problem escalating he’s willing to consider it.

“I don’t want to commit myself. The proponents make some very strong arguments about drug interdiction. I’m looking forward to hearing more testimony,” Sheehy said.