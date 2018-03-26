Gleaner looking ahead to harvest time

Share

With the spring planting season near, George Jensen is asking area fruit and vegetable growers to think ahead and remember that the produce still in the fields and orchards after the harvest is food for those less fortunate.

Jensen, also known as Tater, is a Hunger Relief Advocate of the Society of St. Andrew, who’s been organizing volunteer gleaners for about 20 years and is entertaining thoughts of retiring as he approaches his 80th birthday. But not yet.

“We want to give the producers a reminder since it’s getting close to planting time. We pray for bountiful harvests; so bountiful that we would appreciate the leftovers to help feed the hungry of this country,” he said.

Much of the gleaned produce is taken to the Toledo Seagate Food Bank.

“If we get a whole truckload it goes directly to the food bank. They already have the distribution system in place. It makes it easier on us, too,” Jensen said.

The amount of food left in the fields after harvest can be considerable. Last fall, members of the Gibsonburg High School Future Farmers of America chapter helped cut and load about 10,840 pounds of cabbage in about two hours.

The Society of St. Andrew is an ecumenical, non-profit organization headquartered in Big Island, Va. It relies on volunteers from church groups, youth organizations, and others to go into fields and orchards to gather what would otherwise go to waste.

The society estimates last year it saved and distributed about 28,000 pounds of produce nationally through the efforts of 37,482 volunteers.

Growers are provided letters of donation for tax rules.

Jensen started volunteering in Michigan fields when a friend advised him to contact the society.

“So I did and they’ve been a big help,” he said.

Jensen is available to speak about gleaning and the society.

He may be reached at 419-494-5321 or email: geotater43465@gmail.com