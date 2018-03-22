Western Lake Erie declared impaired by the Ohio EPA

Share

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will designate the open waters of Lake Erie’s Western Basin as impaired for recreation due to harmful algae and drinking water due to the presence of mycrocystin, a toxin that caused Toledo to ban tap water for two days in 2014.

The designation would cover the basin from the Michigan/Ohio state line to the Marblehead Lighthouse. Previously, only the shoreline area of the Western Basin and drinking water intakes have been designated as impaired.

The Kasich Administration requested input from representatives from The Ohio State University Sea Grant College Program, Bowling Green State University, University of Toledo, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and U.S. EPA to identify a science-based process for assessing impairment in Ohio’s Western Basin open waters for harmful algae. To date, no such process has existed, so Ohio has not been able to determine if the open waters of Lake Erie should be listed.

“We have taken unprecedented steps in recent years to put Lake Erie on a better trajectory-including investing more than 43 billion to improve its water quality,” said Ohio EPA Director Craig W. Butler. “While designating the open waters of the Western Basin as impaired does not provide, as some suggest, a magic bullet to improve the lake, the state remains committed to our obligations under the Clean Water Act and to examine emerging science and practices that we can put in place to help improve it.”

Progress

Many environmental groups have been pushing for the impairment designation of the Western Basin of Lake Erie.

“Great. We’re happy,” said Oregon City Councilwoman Sandy Bihn, who is executive director of Lake Erie Waterkeeper.

The impairment designation is a tool to fight harmful algal blooms, she added.

“Butler is correct in that it’s not a magic bullet to improve the lake. But it requires that progress be made. If it isn’t, other things will kick in,” she said, such as the establishment of a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), which is part of the Clean Water Act. A TMDL is a plan for restoring impaired waters that identifies the maximum amount of a pollutant, such as phosphorus, that the lake can receive while still meeting water quality standards.

Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie (ACLE) filed a lawsuit in federal court last July to compel the U.S. EPA to designate the lake impaired. Judge James Carr heard oral arguments on the case on March 6 and a decision has been expected for over a week.

“This decision that took massive public insistence and a federal court suit is way overdue,” said Mike Ferner, coordinator of ACLE. “An impaired designation kicks off a process under the Clean Water Act that includes finding out exactly who the polluters are and the amounts from each. It must be completely transparent, with public involvement every step of the way. ACLE will be vigilant to see that this declaration actually means something.”

Draft report

The announcement of the designation was included in a press release issued by the Ohio EPA on Thursday that included information on its draft 2018 water quality report that outlines the general condition of Ohio’s waters. It includes a list that identifies impaired waters that are not meeting their federal or state water quality goals, as well as waters that have improved to meet federal standards.

The Clean Water Act requires Ohio to evaluate the water quality of all waters within its jurisdiction and submit a list every two years to U.S. EPA that identifies each body of water that is impaired by pollution. Written comments on the draft list of impaired waters may be submitted no later than May 4 to epa.tmdl@epa.ohio.gov, or in writing to Ohio EPA Division of Surface Water, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio, 43216-1049, Attn: 303(d) comments. Comments submitted after this date will be considered as time and circumstances permit. Following public review and comments, a final report will be submitted to U.S. EPA.