Rape suspect of Goodwill shopper arraigned in court

Share

An East Toledo man was arraigned at the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas on March 14 after being indicted for the alleged rape, gross sexual imposition, and abduction of a woman who was shopping at Goodwill on Navarre Avenue in Oregon.

Jesus L. Escalara, Sr., of 523 Potter Street, pled not guilty.

On Feb. 21, Escalara allegedly entered a dressing room at Goodwill, 3249 Navarre Ave., and sexually assaulted a 29 year old female customer who had been trying on clothes in a dressing room at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The suspect was told by the woman to leave, according to a report from the Oregon Police Department. He did, but came back a couple of seconds later. The suspect asked the woman for a lighter. She gave him one, and told him to leave. The suspect continued to stand in front of the door blocking the woman from exiting. He was mumbling, but she couldn’t understand what he was saying, according to the report.

When the woman gave him a lighter, he exposed himself to her, according to the report. The suspect then asked the victim to perform a sexual act on him for $16. The woman states the suspect continued to “play with himself,” and that she continued to tell him to leave. The suspect then reached his hands down inside the woman’s underpants. The suspect leaned in close to the woman’s face and tried to kiss her. She felt him make contact on her lips, according to the police report. The woman was able to push the suspect away from her by placing her hands on his chest, continuing to tell him, “No.”

After pushing the suspect away, the woman grabbed her purse, clothing off the rack and ran out of the dressing room. The woman told her friend, who was sitting outside the dressing room, “We have to go.” The woman told others inside the Goodwill store there was a guy inside the dressing room trying to rape her and he had exposed himself. There was a patron of the store who used her cell phone to video the suspect, as he was fleeing the store. The suspect walked outside the front doors and proceeded east, then to the north behind the Kroger Store.

Teamwork

Paul Magdich, assistant chief of the Oregon Police Department, praised the teamwork of his officers for tracking down the suspect soon after he fled the store.

“The suspect fled prior to the arrival of our officers, but that’s what makes this a great story, with regard to the teamwork and persistence that led to an apprehension,” said Magdich, who described on the Oregon Police Department’s Facebook page how police found the suspect.

Oregon Det. Mike Blazevich and Sgt. Tony Castillo, who were in Yorktown Village behind the business, responded to the dispatcher’s call. Blazevich noticed a vehicle leaving the area shortly after the dispatch communication and recorded its description and registration.

Det. Larry George arrived to the Goodwill site to collect evidence, while Det. Janet Zale monitored the radio transmission from her office. Zale conducted research on her computer and located another Oregon address that was associated with the registered owner of the vehicle. She shared the information with Det. Sgt. Kelly Thibert, who was also out looking for the vehicle. Thibert drove by the residence but the vehicle in question was not there. As she drove away, she spotted a vehicle fitting the description given by Blazevich in a restaurant parking lot. Blazevich and Castillo entered the restaurant and were able to identify one of two individuals they had seen in the vehicle in Yorktown Village. The individual told police he had given a lift to the suspect, who he said he did not know, and had dropped him off at the Dearborn Carryout in East Toledo, according to Magdich.

Blazevich, Castillo and Thibert went to the Dearborn Carryout, but the suspect was no longer there. Someone at the carryout told officers the suspect had gotten a ride to the Island Variety Store in the 700 block of Dearborn in East Toledo. At the Island Variety Store, the officers were told the suspect had called for a ride and was picked up. The officers were given a description of the vehicle that had picked him up. Officers also were able to view security video of the lot and view footage that included the vehicle in question. The registration was traced to an East Toledo address.

“A check of the residence found that a registered sex offender was a resident, and that he bore a strong resemblance to our suspect,” said Magdich. The vehicle was located at the residence, but no one would come to the door for the officers.

Toledo had no officers available to assist Oregon, said Magdich. Blazevich contacted the U.S. Marshal’s service, which assisted in the apprehension of the suspect. The suspect was positively identified by the victim.

“Now it doesn’t always work out like that, but man, it’s great when it does. It’s all about teamwork! said Magdich.

Escalara was arrested and taken to the Lucas County jail. Escalara, a registered sex offender, has a prior record. He was convicted on October, 17, 2016, of gross sexual imposition, according to records from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office website .

A pretrial hearing for Escalara has been set for April 4 at 9 a.m., according to the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas.

A bond hearing was also held on March 14. On count 1, Judge Gene A. Zmuda set bond at $100,000 and no 10 percent. On count 2, bond was set at $75,000 and no 10 percent. On count 3, bond was set at $100,000 and no 10 percent with electronic monitoring as a component of bond with a zone of exclusion and the court’s permission. Further, he is not to have any contact with the victim.

As of last week, Escalara remained in the Lucas County jail.