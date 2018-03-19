Students hold walkouts, moments of silence

Share

Some walked; others held a moment of silence. Some read the names of the 17 victims of the shooting a month ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In varying ways, area students Wednesday took part in a national demonstration against gun violence in schools.

At 10 a.m. on the campus of Lake Local Schools, the names of the Parkland victims were read and there was a moment of silence.

“The service lasted 17 minutes for the 17 victims,” said superintendent Jim Witt. “This was not a political walkout. We were not advocating gun control; this was a memorial service in which we were honoring those victims who lost their lives, and we were standing together against school violence.

“At our middle school and elementary school we encouraged kids to walk up rather than walk out. The concept being to walk up to someone and be kind in some way, shape or form.”

Eastwood

At the Eastwood School District, about 80 high school students gathered for an observance that also ended at 10:17 a.m.

“We are fortunate to have great kids who handled themselves well,” said Brent Welker, superintendent.

Gibsonburg

Instead of a walkout, students in the Gibsonburg district took 17 minutes to reflect on the shooting in Parkland.

“We took the opportunity to make this an educational opportunity. We did different things in the two buildings, but we did not have students walk out,” said Tim Murray, superintendent.

Woodmore

Woodmore High School students planned a period of silence to stand in solidarity with the Parkland victims and students across the nation, said superintendent Tim Rettig.

“Our staff and administration worked with our students on ways to show support for Parkland, Florida as well as support the movement to find ways to stop these terrible acts. Kudos to our kids for working with us. It is another place our kids of Woodmore show they are students of integrity. We hope to continue to work together with our students, staff, and community to prevent these terrible acts from happening,” he said.

Benton-Carroll-Salem

Approximately 50 students at Oak Harbor High School walked out around 10 a.m. for 17 minutes, according to superintendent Guy Parmigian.