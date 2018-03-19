Genoa theatre: Elevator upgrade a priority for grant funds

Share

A grant of $150,000 in the state’s latest capital appropriations budget bill for renovating the Genoa Civic Theatre will help pay for a variety of projects, mayor Ken Harsanje says, but a majority of the funding will be used to upgrade the elevator.

“We have to get the elevator fixed. If we don’t get it repaired then we can’t do much in the building,” the mayor said. “That’s the priority and we’re expecting it to cost about $100,000.”

After passing in the House of Representatives, the appropriations bill was referred last week to the Senate Finance Committee.

Rep. Steve Arndt and Sen. Randy Gardner included the grant in the bill.

“It’s getting hard to find parts for the elevator. The company that takes care of it does the best it can. It gets inspected every year and we have to pass a load test every October. But it’s time to have it upgraded. We also need to do some repairs on the bell tower and install new carpeting in the theater,” mayor Harsanje said. “Some of the tiling also needs to be replaced and the walls need to be painted.”

The village plans to use its own funds for roof and gutter repairs, he said.

The theatre is located in the upper floor of the Genoa Town Hall building, which is listed in the National Register of Historical Places.

According to the theatre website, an exterior renovation was completed in 1979, including rebuilding of the bell tower and ornamental chimneys, replacement of the slate roof and restoration of the window glass.

The entrances were also made handicapped-accessible.

With the village observing its sesquicentennial this year, members of the civic theatre are planning to stage some brief plays during the homecoming celebration, the mayor said.

“Instead of a long play, they will do some 25- or 30-minute skits. They’re going to come up with some ideas,” he said.

Rep. Arndt said he and Sen. Gardner met with village officials in December to discuss the theatre’s needs.

“Civic and state theaters represent a special carve-out in the capital appropriations bill and don’t fall under any one agency budget,” he said. “These are very competitive projects for the funding. There are very narrow and finite criteria for the funds.”

In Erie County, the Sandusky State Theatre is to receive $125,000 if the bill passes the senate and is signed by Gov. John Kasich.