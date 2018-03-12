Lake Twp. :EMS transition proceeding well, chief says

Share

With the contract with Mercy LifeStar for 24-hour emergency medical service set to expire at the end of March, Lake Township Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said Tuesday he’s confident the township will be able to assume responsibility for the service.

The township trustees Tuesday approved the purchase of a Toughbook Tablet for use in the Medic 50 ambulance by paramedics that will be linked to the computer assisted dispatch system used by Wood County. The tablet cost $4,051.

The trustees also approved the purchase of EMS uniforms for $2,117.

Chief Moritz plans to staff the township EMS department with part-time paramedics and emergency medical technicians except for a full-time coordinator.

Under the agreement with the township, LifeStar provides two paramedics per shift to respond to emergency medical calls while the township provides housing for on-duty personnel and use of the emergency vehicle.

To date, the trustees have agreed to the hiring of about 18 EMTs and paramedics from outside the fire department. Chief Moritz said many current members of the fire department will also be available to staff the EMS unit.

Hearing postponed

The trustees Tuesday also agreed to postpone a hearing to decide a request from a Woodville Road business owner to rezone two parcels from R-2 residential to B-2 business.

The trustees had been scheduled to consider the request after the township zoning commission last month voted to not recommend a zoning certificate be issued to Jim Mlynek, who is seeking the rezoning. He’s been using the parcels to temporarily store piles of leaves that are used to make compost at his nursery business on the other side of Woodville Road.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has authorized Mlynek to use the site for the leaves.

Mark Hummer, township administrator, said members of the zoning commission met in executive session during their hearing on the zoning request, which is not allowed by the Ohio Revised Code, and will have to hear Mlynek’s request again.

The zoning commission is scheduled to meet April 18.

“We’re going to do it the right way,” Richard Welling, a trustee, said in response to a question from Joe Zemenski, a resident of Bailey Road, who asked why the trustees’ hearing had been postponed.

Zemenski and other Bailey residents have opposed the rezoning request, saying they have concerns about drainage problems and other issues at the site when leaves are piled there.