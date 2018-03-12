B-C-S schools: Levy forum set for March 22

Share

The second public meeting in the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District to discuss levies on the May ballot is scheduled for March 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Oak Harbor High School auditorium.

Superintendent Guy Parmigian and Cajon Keeton, district treasurer, will host the meetings.

B-C-S voters will decide two operating levies on the ballot: a 1 percent income tax on earned income and a 3.89-mill property tax.

Both issues would be in effect for five years if passed.

Parmigian said the income tax is collected through employer withholding and is based on wages, and self-employment earnings, including partnerships.

Unearned income sources such as interest, dividends, capital gains, pensions, lottery winnings, rental income and income earned by estates are exempt from the tax.

Estimates by the Ohio Department of Taxation project the income tax would generate about $1.98 million annually, Parmigian said.

The property tax would generate about $1.4 million annually, he said, and cost the owner of property with a valuation of $100,000 about $136 a year.

The school district is facing what the school board and administration are calling an “unprecedented” loss of $6 million a year from fiscal years 2017 to 2022.

The district is taking a major hit, Parmigian said, from the recent property devaluation of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station – an annual loss of about $4.6 million. Compounding that loss is the drop of about $300,000 a year from the state phasing out payments to reimburse districts for lowering public utility tangible personal property taxes.

The phase-out started in 2015 and continues through 2030, he said, adding B-C-S voters last approved a new levy in 2000.

Parmigian said several residents he’s talked to are open to supporting a school income tax.

He estimated about 40 residents attended the first meeting on Feb. 26

“Outside of the meeting, a lot of the farmers I have talked to like the idea of paying an income tax versus a property tax,” he said.

While school officials contend with the loss of property taxes from the Davis-Besse plant, Ottawa County officials are trying to fend off its possible closure.

FirstEnergy is conducting a review of its operations and is considering getting out of electrical generation to focus on transmission, a spokesman said. The review is expected to be complete by this summer.

The company also operates the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Perry, Ohio and the Beaver Valley Nu-

clear Power Station in Pennsylvania.