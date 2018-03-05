Water quality plan to be discussed

Share

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments will host a meeting to discuss its water quality management plan and its draft agenda for Lake Erie March 7 at the Ottawa County Emergency Operations Center in Port Clinton.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. The operations center is located at 315 Madison St.

The Areawide Water Quality Management Plan, also known as the 208 plan from the section of the Federal Clean Water Act, is a major TMACOG policy document that outlines the region’s priorities for managing wastewater and its infrastructure as well as managing urban stormwater, agricultural runoff and septic systems.

The areawide region covers Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Wood Counties in Ohio, and Bedford, Erie, and Whiteford townships of Monroe County, Michigan

Proposed updates to the plan will be discussed, said Mary Pat McCarthy, a TMACOG spokesperson.

Area projects that have been completed or are starting under the 208 plan include a sanitary sewer project in the Village of Lindsey and upgrades to the waste water treatment plant. The village now shares operations with Sandusky County on the water and wastewater plants.

Also, a planning area that encompassed the Village of Gibsonburg was changed to include White Star Park. Pumps at the waste water treatment plant and new storm sewers are also part of the plan.

In Ottawa County, a sewer project in the Curtice-Williston area is being planned.

According to the county sanitary engineer’s office, the project was spurred by sampling by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Lucas County and Ottawa County health departments that found excessive levels of e-coli and fecal coliform in Crane, Wolf and Cedar creeks.

A general plan will have to be created that outlines the various options for the design of the collection system and where the sewage would ultimately be treated, Steven Lange, an engineer with the office said, adding the Village of Genoa and the City of Oregon are treatment options.

A sewer project in Erie Township is also being constructed.

The project was spurred by health department findings of unsanitary conditions within the area's storm water system from failing on-lot septic systems.

It is being funded through an Army Corp of Engineers grant, a U.S. EPA grant, Erie Township and property owner's assessments.

The City of Port Clinton’s wastewater treatment plant will be receiving the waste once the collection system is constructed.