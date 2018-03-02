Cardinal Stritch is keeping its ‘family’ connected

Share

Cardinal Stritch has created a new way for members of its family to stay connected.

With a history extending back over 50 years and resulting in thousands of alumni, the high school has formed the Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School Alumni Association. All alumni who have received a diploma from Cardinal Stritch are members of the association.

An inaugural Alumni Association Board has also been formed.

“I think with social media nowadays, it’s become a little easier to reach out — to see who would be interested, who would be able to volunteer their time and their talent,” says Alumni & Events Coordinator Kellie Zurawski Szymanski ‘87. “It was just the time. It came together, and it came together perfectly.”

A group including Fr. John Stites and Sr. Ann Carmen Barone, along with the school’s advancement office, discussed who would be invited to serve on the first Alumni Association Board.

“We had an overwhelming response,” Szymanski adds.

An alumnus from each half-decade, beginning with the first graduating class and up until 2010-2015, was chosen to serve a two-year term on the board as a director. Representing the Alumni Association Board of Directors are Christine Daunhauer Johnson (‘66), Mary Ann Benko Repka (‘71), Richard Mitchell (‘75), Mary Reeves Smith (‘80), Barbara Horner Edwards (‘88), Kara Pastorek (‘90), Jill Vuketich Smith (‘96), Chad Rutkowski (‘04), Lily Szymanski Young (‘09) and Alexandra Blazevich (‘10).

“The Directors will serve as an administrative unit to promote, support, and advance a mutually beneficial relationship between Cardinal Stritch and its alumni, students, administration, faculty, and staff,” Szymanski said. “The Association’s vision for the future is to be engaged as a valued and influential supporter of Cardinal Stritch on matters relevant to growth, development, and its continued excellence.”

The Alumni Board Directors will meet at least every other month at the school to discuss goals, such as creating an alumni list in an accessible format for students looking for college or career guidance, and upcoming events the alumni will be involved in, including the spring musical (this year “The Sound of Music”), The Red & Black Gala and Party in the Parking Lot.

Additionally, the Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School Alumni Association will host quarterly Stritch Socials. These events, planned for varying locations, will take place from 6-8 p.m. and serve as meet-and-greets for alumni to get together. For the time being, Szymanski says Stritch Socials will take place in the Toledo area. A similar type of reception for Cardinal Stritch alumni was recently held in Columbus, allowing alumni in the area who might not be able to return to the school to connect. With the success of this event, the idea of expanding Stritch Socials to other towns and cities is being entertained.

For more info about the Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School Alumni Association and to learn about upcoming events, visit their Facebook page or www.cardinalstritch.org/alumni.

Those who wish to get involved or have any questions may contact Kellie Zurawski Szymanski (`87) at 419-693-0465, ext. 111 or Barbara Boyle Wilk (`79) at 419-693-0465, ext. 217.

The inaugural Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School Alumni Association. (Submitted photo)