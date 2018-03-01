Public forum on school safety draws large crowd

Share

A public forum on safety in the schools drew a packed crowd consisting of students, parents, school officials and police at Clay High School on Monday.

The meeting was held to address security concerns in the Oregon City Schools District in the wake of a mass shooting at a high school in Florida last month. Similar meetings have been held across the country to answer questions from worried students and parents.

On February 14, 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, were killed after a 19-year-old former student allegedly entered the school and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

It is considered one of the worst mass shootings in history, and has spurred a national debate on gun violence.

“The reason we’re hosting the event tonight is to address something that’s on the forefront of everybody’s minds and the whole entire country. The idea of keeping our kids, our staff, and our visitors safe is critical,” said Oregon City Schools Superintendent Hal Gregory, who led the forum.

Combination approach

“Our goal is to keep each student, staff member and visitor safe in our schools every single solitary day,” said Gregory. “And we’re going to work very hard - and are working very hard - to do that. The goal can’t be achieved alone, but together. The key is the approach we’ve been taking for years - a combination approach. I really think that’s the only way we can do it to keep our kids safe. It’s a combination of everything that is available to us.”

The combination approach entails training, security, knowledge, communicating, and open minds, he said.

“We need students who are willing to share, and we need adults who are willing to act,” said Gregory.

The district has had various measures in place to keep schools safe, including the School Resource Officer Program, A.L.I.C.E Training program, Student Review and Consultation Committee, a camera system, a security window film lining at entry ways, monthly safety meetings, a table top/functional/full-scale drill experience, and mental health services in the schools, said Gregory.

The district has been at the forefront, along with the Oregon City Police Department, of the A.L.I.C.E. Training program, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate, said Gregory. The program provides preparation and a plan on how to more proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or active shooter event.

The district needs to organize training for substitute employees, increase parent communication materials, schedule annual table tops and full-scale drills, develop a plan for increased security throughout the district, and reevaluate school security weaknesses, said Gregory.

“That means talking more with our kids,” he said. “I really think that is a big piece of what we’re missing.”

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre, assistant chief Paul Magdich, Sgt. Tony Castillo, School Resource Officers (SROs) Tim McLeod and Mark Potter, Lucas County Deputy Brian Kennedy, and Oregon Fire Chief Paul Mullen were at the meeting to answer questions from the crowd.

Cameras

Potter said technology is so advanced that officers can now respond more quickly and efficiently to a shooter in a building. He noted, for example, that police today can get a view of the interior of the schools at any given time by accessing cameras that are in all the buildings.

“Seven or eight years ago, the police department had the cameras fiber optically fed to the police department so those cameras can be viewed from our dispatch center,” said Potter. “There were no other school districts in the area that had anything like that. In violent events, as they occur, quick information is critical. For our dispatch center to be able to pull up a live camera feed inside a building and relay information to responding officers, is huge. It’s not the norm. We’re way ahead of the curve.”

A parent in the audience asked what he should do if he hears a threat made against the district.

“As a parent, if I am unsure, or unaware, of how to proceed when I hear something, see something, think something’s wrong. Who do we go to? Do we go to the police department, do we go to the school administration, do we go to the principals?”

“That’s something we see quite often,” said McLeod. “If something were to happen at a sporting event that you feel as a parent is critical - a threat has been made, or something just doesn’t make you feel right - please call the police department right away. Call our dispatch. They will in turn get a hold of one of our road patrol units. They will come out immediately to speak with you. What they will do in turn is, if they feel it is an immediate threat, they will contact me or Officer Potter. I can’t tell you how many times - at 10, 11, midnight - I get a call from our road patrol that’s dealing with one of our students. They say, `Hey, this could be an issue for you tomorrow in school.’ If it’s that urgent, contact the regular police department.”

SROs are available every day at the schools and can be contacted by email and phone, he added.

“You can call the schools, the police department – either one. They will get a hold of us,” said McLeod. “We have anonymous reporting forms online when it comes to actual bullying cases. We receive several of those per year. Students will get on there and report bullying behavior or any threatening behavior that they’ve experienced. So there’s multiple ways of contacting us.”

“What we don’t want you to do is do nothing,” said Navarre. “Get that information to us because that’s our job.”

Arming teachers

P.J. Kapfhammer, a former school board president, suggested arming teachers to defend against a shooter in the schools.

“I’ve really thought about this a lot. The world’s changing. The game has changed. Kids are killing kids. They’re doing it in ways they want to be seen and heard. I can’t remember a time when I couldn’t walk into this place with a gun – including tonight. There’s no way our kids are safe in our schools right now. I’ll be brutally honest with you – it isn’t hard to walk in here with a gun. It’s very simple. And it scares me. If someone wants to make that statement, they’re going to make that statement,” said Kapfhammer. “I know it’s not politically correct to talk about – to have teachers go through training to carry a gun. I know it’s not popular to say that. But I also know that an extra gun in the room would probably save kids. I hope everyone realizes we could do a lot more.”

Navarre said he was against arming teachers.

“I am adamantly opposed to allowing administrators or teachers carrying guns in the schools. You would be doing the very thing that we are trying to prevent: Introducing guns into a school environment,” said Navarre. “I just don’t like the idea of teachers and administrators carrying guns because a lot of bad things will happen. Statistics are on my side. Guns in homes are used many, many more times to kill loved ones than to kill intruders. That’s a fact. We have police officers that get into physical fights when their gun is taken out of their holster and used to kill them. Every call they go to is a `gun call’ because they’re bringing a gun to that call. I do not want that in the schools. I know too many officers whose kids got access to their guns and committed suicide. There are so many things that concern me having guns throughout a school building.”

Dr. Lisa Pescara-Kovach, an educational psychologist who helped the district establish the Student Review and Consultation Committee, which assesses reports of troubling behavior, said there needs to be more discussions on why someone brings a gun to school.

“I appreciate all the intervention type talk and response,” she said. “But we really don’t look into the root cause. What makes them want to bring a gun to school? We need to have those kinds of conversations,” said Pescara-Kovach, who has a daughter who attends Clay. “What’s motivating them to want to bring that weapon to school? I think every single piece is important, but I just don’t want to see people lose sight of us having those conversations.”