B-C-S levy meeting

A public meeting to discuss two levies on the May 8 ballot in the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District will be held Feb. 26 from 6-7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Superintendent Guy Parmigian and Cajon Keeton, district treasurer, are hosting the forum.
To recover revenue losses from the property devaluation of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station, the school board will place a 1 percent earned income tax on the ballot along with a 3.89-mill property tax that would generate about $1.98 million and $1.4 million a year respectively if passed. Both issues would be in effect for five years if approved.
1011754311[{"id":"235","title":"Yes, every night","votes":"4","pct":13.33,"type":"x","order":"1","resources":[]},{"id":"236","title":"Occasionally","votes":"9","pct":30,"type":"x","order":"2","resources":[]},{"id":"237","title":"Not at all","votes":"17","pct":56.67,"type":"x","order":"3","resources":[]}]["#194e84","#3b6b9c","#1f242a","#37414a","#60bb22","#f2babb"]sbar160160/component/communitypolls/vote/88-olympicsNo answer selected. Please try again.Thank you for your vote.AnswersVotes