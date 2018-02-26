B-C-S levy meeting

Share

A public meeting to discuss two levies on the May 8 ballot in the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District will be held Feb. 26 from 6-7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Superintendent Guy Parmigian and Cajon Keeton, district treasurer, are hosting the forum.

To recover revenue losses from the property devaluation of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station, the school board will place a 1 percent earned income tax on the ballot along with a 3.89-mill property tax that would generate about $1.98 million and $1.4 million a year respectively if passed. Both issues would be in effect for five years if approved.