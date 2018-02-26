Forum set for community grant program

Share

The Wood County Planning Commission has scheduled a public forum for next month to hear project proposals eligible for funding from the Community Development Block Grant program.

The forum will be held March 7 at 6 p.m. in the Wood County commissioners meeting room at One Courthouse Square in Bowling Green.

The commission has sent letters to elected officials throughout the county, requesting they be prepared to report on their project ideas for 2018. A nine-page survey to determine the condition of each entity’s infrastructure systems and public facilities was included with the letters.

Since 2015, the Ohio Development Services Agency, which administers the CDBG program, has used what is called the Community Development Implementation Strategy in determining what projects are best suited for funding.

“For CDBG funding consideration, the proposed activities must be designed to primarily benefit low and moderate income persons, aid in the elimination of slum and blight conditions or address an urgent need (such as tornado/flood damage),” the letter says.

Following the forum, the county will compile the information from the communities and prepare an assessment.

Dave Steiner, director of the county planning commission, said projects will be ranked according to their feasibility, whether they address public health and safety and the number of people affected.

The county didn’t receive funding in 2017, he said, but in 2016 CDBG funds were used for an Americans with Disability Act restroom project in the Village of North Baltimore, a waterline replacement in the Village of Bradner, a door at the senior center in the Village of Walbridge and for assisting with costs to tap into a new sanitary sewer system in the Village of Bairdstown.

If the county adopted a regional water system format, as has been discussed, it likely wouldn’t be eligible for CDBG funding, he said, because the grants have to benefit service areas where the population is mostly low to moderate income.

The state also doesn’t allow grant funds to assist water tap-ins unless there’s an environmental danger associated with it,” Steiner said.

Steiner’s letter was read Tuesday during the meeting of the Lake Township trustees.

Trustees Jeff Pettit and Richard Welling said they doubted the township would qualify for a CDBG-funded project.