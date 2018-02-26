More EMS staff hired

Share

More personnel for the Emergency Medical Services unit in Lake Township have been hired, bringing the township closer to meeting the goal of having the unit operating in the first quarter of the year.

The township trustees Tuesday approved the hiring of 10 more part-time paramedics and emergency medical technicians. Chad Lowry, Wendy Waisner, William Hartford, Dalton Giesige, Dillon Flick, Jason Sallows, Tom Gilson and Mike Sharp were hired as paramedics at $15 an hour. Cuyler Kepling and Brian Groves were hired as emergency medical technicians at $11.75 an hour.

They will be on probation for one year.

At a previous meeting, the trustees approved the hiring of Kevin Sanders, a lieutenant and paramedic with the fire department, as the township’s full-time EMS coordinator. Five paramedics and two emergency medical technicians were also hired earlier this month.

“We’re getting quality people,” Bruce Moritz, township fire chief, said Tuesday.

A contract between the township and LifeStar for the service ends in March and township officials plan to have paramedics in place before the agreement expires, Mark Hummer, township administrator and police chief, said.

Under the township agreement with LifeStar, the company provides two paramedics for each shift and the township provides an emergency vehicle and equipment and houses the on-duty personnel at the administration building on Cummings Road.

Other personnel matters were also approved Tuesday by the trustees. They accepted the resignation of Scott Ousky, a 25-year member of the fire department, who is retiring, and approved the hiring of Brian Amer as a road utility worker. Amer previously worked in the Village of Walbridge.

The trustees also approved changing the rank of firefighter Ray Lee from battalion chief to firefighter/medic. Chief Moritz said he’s been promoted at his full-time job with the Toledo Fire Department and will have more time constraints.