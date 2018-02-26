Money forfeiture upheld by court

Share

The Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals has rejected a request by a man seeking the return of money seized during an October 2015 traffic stop on I-280 by Northwood police officers.

The appeals court last week upheld a decision by the Wood County Common Pleas court denying the motion of Terrell Travis to have the money returned.

According to court records, authorities filed for forfeiture of the money in May 2016, alleging that a K-9 unit detected a “target odor” on the currency and that Travis said there was no paper trail for the money.

The filings say the dog named Dark “positively and objectively provided a trained final response to the U.S. Currency, indicating that Dark had detected one or more target odors emanating from that U.S. Currency.” It says the money was “recently in contact with heroin, cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and/or their respective derivatives.”

The forfeiture filing also noted Travis had been indicted November 2015 by the Seneca County Grand Jury of several counts of drug trafficking and was ultimately sentenced to prison for seven years. The seized money, authorities argued, was contraband from the offenses.

In his appeal, Travis argued his guilty pleas in Seneca County were unrelated to the money and that 90 percent of paper money in circulation contains drug residue.

The appeal also contended the common pleas court erred when it wouldn’t accept a motion to intervene by a Findlay, woman, Karen Wright, who said she’d given the money to Travis to purchase a vehicle in Bowling Green and deliver it to her.