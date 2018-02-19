Ohio EPA OKs permit for proposed iron facility

Share

IronUnits, a proposed $700 million hot briquetted iron (HBI) manufacturing facility in East Toledo, received a final air emissions permit-to-install from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency last week.

The permit allows for the construction of the plant at the former Ironville Terminal on Front Street and Millard Avenue.

The Ohio EPA permit includes conditions limiting total maximum air emissions to protect public health and the environment. Carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and greenhouse gas pollutants are expected to be emitted along with small quantities of other pollutants, according to the Ohio EPA. The plant will produce 2.48 million tons of hot briquetted iron per year.

The Ohio EPA and Toledo Division of Environmental Services held a public meeting about the project on Jan. 18 at Waite High School. Public comments received at the meeting and during the public comment period were reviewed and considered before a final decision was made by the Ohio EPA on whether to approve the permit, according to the agency.

Oregon Councilwoman Sandy Bihn, who attended the public meeting, said at a council meeting last month that the Ohio EPA had lied to the public about the proposed facility being "one of a kind" in the country. There is also an iron manufacturing plant in Portland, Texas, she said, that uses technology similar to the one that will be used in East Toledo. That plant has been the subject of several lawsuits for dirt and emissions, as well as noise.

The facility in Texas, which became operational in 2016, produces 2.2 million tons of iron briquettes and uses the same system that will be used in East Toledo.

The Ohio EPA told The Press that it was aware of the Texas facility, but did not mislead the public about it. Dina Pierce, media coordinator for the Northwest and Southwest districts, said the new facility would be the first of its kind in Ohio, not the nation.

“We are aware of the plant in Texas and evaluated that facility as the permit was drafted for the proposed Ohio IronUnits facility,” said Pierce.

Concerns

Bihn continued to express concerns about the facility at a council meeting last week, particularly dirt and emissions blowing off the site.

“I would ask Toledo to properly maintain the site and keep the dirt on the site,” she said.

She also asked the administration to compare the permits of the Texas facility to the one approved for the plant in East Toledo.

“The stockpiles in Texas were supposed to be enclosed. Here all of it is supposed to be open. That means it will blow more. There are a lot of things in the permit that just raises a huge number of flags. I’m very concerned that this is going to be filthy. There are going to be four towers over 400 feet each. I’m worried about that. I’m worried about the noise. Sometimes at my house I can hear trains because we’re so flat, and noise travels so far here. In Texas, the noise was so loud, it was like a jet engine. It’s something we need to be concerned about. We should at least look at the lawsuits, compare the permits, and ask about the traffic patterns.” said Bihn, who is also executive director of Lake Erie Waterkeeper Inc.

Enforcement

Complaints about the facility in Portland led to enforcement action by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ), according to the Ohio EPA. The facility was cited for failure to implement control measures on 20 unpermitted and uncontrolled storage piles, as well as failure to prevent nuisance dust conditions. Ohio EPA required the IronUnits facility to conduct computer modeling of the particulate matter emissions. The modeling was shown not to cause any exceedances of the air quality requirements, according to the Ohio EPA.

The permit requires dust control measures for the storage piles and material handling at the East Toledo facility, said Pierce.

Conveyors at the facility near Front Street will be equipped with galvanized steel top covers, according to the Ohio EPA. The air permit does not require all conveyors to be fully enclosed. However, approximately 900 feet of conveyor in the vicinity of Front Street will be fully enclosed (top, bottom, and sides) in order to eliminate the potential risk of any falling debris from reaching Front Street or the rail tracks west of Front Street. The current engineered design anticipates that an oxide conveyor will be completely enclosed beginning approximately 500 feet to 600 feet west of Front Street and terminate approximately 300 feet to 400 feet east of Front Street. The conveyor that will cross Front Street will be approximately 30 feet above the road elevation, according to the agency.

Appeal

The Issuance of final permits can be appealed to the Ohio Environmental Review Appeals Commission (ERAC). Appeals generally must be filed within 30 days of issuing a final action. Anyone considering filing an appeal should contact ERAC at 614-466-8950 for more information.

Permits from Ohio EPA’s Division of Surface Water also are needed before the company can begin physical construction of the facility.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will operate the facility. The hot briquetted iron will be supplied to the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steel market in the Great Lakes region. The plant will be situated in close proximity to a heavy concentration of electric arc furnace steel producers The location will allow the plant to receive iron ore pellets produced in Michigan and Minnesota and convert them to briquettes that are used in steel manufacturing.

The site has logistical advantages, such as an existing dock, rail access, heavy haul roads for construction and operation logistics, and availability of critical utilities such as natural gas, electrical power, and water.

The company expects to break ground for the plant this year. The construction period is estimated to take about two years, employing approximately 1,200 construction workers during peak times. Production of commercial tonnage is slated to begin in mid-2020 and is expected to generate about 130 high paying permanent jobs, according to the company.