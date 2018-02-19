Oregon approves zoning for new senior housing

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday approved a Special Use Exception request for the construction of a senior housing complex at 4436 Navarre Avenue, near the senior center.

The applicant, Carol Keller sought the Special Use in an R-1 Low Density Residential Zoning District for the purpose of constructing the multiple family senior housing development.

Previous plans for the project had been proposed for a different location earlier last year. That development was to be on three parcels on Munding Drive near Mercy St. Charles Hospital. The site was backed up to I-280 to the south, adjacent to the Orchard Villa nursing home.

Plans had called for St. Mary’s Development Corporation, of Dayton, to buy the property, which is owned by Mercy St. Charles, and then develop the housing complex. Those plans had been dropped due to problems in obtaining financing for the site. Miller Valentine Group is now taking over the role of developer.

The proposed project last year had called for 57 housing units, and 12 cottages at the rear of the property. In front was going to be a four-story main building with an elevator that would have a mix of 45 one and two bedroom units restricted to seniors 55 years old and older.

Four stories

The new project calls for the construction of a four-story, 81-unit housing complex, according to James Gilmore, commissioner of building and zoning.

“The property it encompasses is 166 feet wide, and it is 525 feet deep,” Gilmore said at the meeting. “It encompasses two acres.”

The Planning Commission recommended at a recent meeting that the Special Use Exception be approved by council.

Pete Schwiegeraht, with Miller Valentine Group, said the company owns several senior housing developments. “We are long-term owners. The first ones we built 27 years ago. We still own them. We are completing renovations of those properties now that they are getting to the age of needing updates. Our very first one just received an $11 million renovation two years ago. It’s now just about new again. We are excited about our potential to grow in Oregon,” he said. The group developed similar housing in the area, including one in Sylvania, Perrysburg, and in Whitehouse.

“We’ve done a market study. And it identified within the primary market area, around a 3 ½ mile ring around the site, there are 1,400 senior households that meet the definition for this type of product. The only comparable product is 40 or so units at the Lutheran facility. So there’s a tremendous need and demand for senior housing in the community. This type of facility will allow seniors to stay in their community,” he said.

Amenities

“There’s a lot of amenities along Navarre that make it desirable. We’re less than ¾ of a mile from Walmart and the new Mercy medical office buildings are under a mile away. Pearson Metropark across the way is certainly a nice amenity as well. So we like the area. We like everything about this site,” he said.

The complex would provide senior care, housing, services and programming through the senior center. It will also have a full-time on-site manager and maintenance staff. Service providers such as the in-home meals program, housekeeping, and transportation, will also be available,

The complex would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment units and would be age restricted to seniors over 54 years old.

“Typically, we see an average age of 78 years old,” he said.

“Anything and everything you would expect to see in your own homes you’ll find in these homes – master bedrooms have walk-in closets, washer and dryers, and an open floor plan with full kitchens,” he said. “We will also provide senior programming. We’re not assisted care, we’re not nursing homes. Our goal is to keep seniors independent and out of those substantially more expensive care facilities as long as possible.”

Some on council expressed concerns.

“We’re asking seniors to try and get down steps. That’s what concerns me about four floors,” said Councilman Terry Reeves.

Schwiegeraht said the four floors are standard for senior independent housing. He said there will be elevators, as well as double the ADA units that are required by code. “The elevators are put up on a backup system with generators. If the power goes out, there’s the ability for them to still run,” he said. “It is very common to see senior living at the height of four floors. As we house residents, as we select the units for them, what floor they may be on, and what unit they get, we do take into consideration their lifestyle and health. We’ve never had an issue.”

Mayor Mike Seferian said the city’s Master Plan recommends C4 or C5 for the property, which permits four stories. “No more than that without special permission,” he said.

Some residents living near the site expressed concerns about the facility and how it would impact their properties.

“This is our backyard,” said Laurie Luce, of Mallard Dr. “So I would implore you to think about what we’re going to look at out our back. We have the drive-in, the park, the deer. If you drive to the facility in Perrysburg, you will see it’s not blocking anyone’s view. It’s completely off the road.” The facility in Sylvania also does not block the view of neighbors, she added.

A vacant field across the street would be a better location, she said. “That’s not in anybody’s backyard.”

David Brown, of Mallard Dr., also suggested another location.

“I see it on Dustin Road near Charles Crest Apartments. It’s an older property. There’s land right next to it. That would be a great place to put it,” said Brown.

“I want to bring to your attention how nice the park is,” said Linda Metzker, also of Mallard Dr. “And now we are going to have a four-story building right across the street. “I’m not against it. I just don’t think it should be four stories.” She said it should at least be the same height as the Little Sisters of the Poor, which has three stories.

She was also concerned about drainage issues after the complex is developed.

Public Service Director Paul Roman said the developer would have to build a stormwater basin of some sort to hold water “just like any development.”