Oregon OKs contract to design bridge replacement

Oregon City Council on Monday approved a $144,000 contract with Tetra Tech, Inc., Toledo, to provide professional engineering services for the design of the Seaman Road Bridge and the Yarrow Street Bridge replacement projects.

The city has received federal grants for the replacement of the bridges over Otter Creek through the Ohio Department of Transportation Municipal Bridge Program. ODOT will reimburse the city for 95 percent of the eligible construction costs up to a maximum of $652,156 for the Seaman Road Bridge, and $466,032 for the Yarrow Street Bridge.

Public Service Director Paul Roman requested qualification statements from professional engineers to provide services for the design of the bridges. Besides Tetra Tech, qualifications were received from DGL Consulting Engineers, LLC; Stantec Consulting Services Inc.; LJB Inc.; Hull & Associates, Inc.; DLZ; Northwest Consultants, Inc.; Poggemeyer Design Group, Inc.; and Proudfoot Associates Consulting Engineers.

The qualifications were reviewed by Roman. Tetra Tech, Inc., is currently preparing the final design plans for the Old Millard Avenue Bridge over Otter Creek, and designed the Wheeling Street Bridge over Otter Creek. It was determined to have the best proposal to meet the needs of the city.

The approved 2018 budget included $90,000 for the design of the Seaman Road Bridge and $80,000 for the design of the Yarrow Street Bridge.

Sanitary Sewer

Also at the meeting, council agreed to apply for state funds for the Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project Phase 4.

The project will ensure the structural integrity of existing sewers and to remove groundwater infiltration from the sewer collection system.

The project will include the lining of 8,621 feet of sanitary sewer, ranging in size from 8” to 12” along with the lining of sewer laterals and manholes.

The project will be funded with loan funds through the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance and the Ohio Water Development Authority to provide financial assistance to communities needing to make such improvements.