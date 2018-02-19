Study: Beef checkoff fees misused

Share

Two agricultural organizations are claiming that fees from a checkoff program are being misspent by the Ohio Beef Council.

The Organization for Competitive Markets and Ohio Farmers Union last week released a study that says the funds are being funneled through the council to the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association and its political action committee, which uses the money to influence elections and legislation.

Because the council functions as an agency of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the check-off fees are, in effect, tax dollars, and public funds are being used for payroll expenses and rental costs of a trade and lobbying group, the study claims. The PAC also makes annual cash payments of at least $14,000 to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, another trade and lobbying organization.

Established by the 1985 Farm Bill, the Beef Checkoff Program was created to fund projects related to promotion, research, consumer education and international marketing. Federal law mandates producers pay a $1 per head fee for each sale to state beef council. In Ohio, the Ohio Beef Council is the agency designated to collect the fee.

Half of the fee is forwarded to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which oversees the national check-off program. The other half is kept by the Ohio Beef Council and is to be used for a “program of research, producer and consumer information and promotion” to improve and develop markets for beef products, according to federal law. The operating committee of the beef council is appointed by the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association lobbies on behalf of meatpacking companies and against the interests of independent cattle producers, the study says.

In addition, Ohio producers in 2014 adopted a state beef check-off program by referendum that set another $1 mandated fee that is refundable if a cattle producer meets certain criteria. The Ohio Beef Council also collects and administers the additional state checkoff fees.

A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Agriculture rejected the argument the fees were a tax.

“The Ohio Department of Agriculture regularly attends checkoff meetings and receives monthly reports and annual audits. These audits are compiled by a third-party accounting firm and made available to the public whenever requested,” said Mark Bruce. “The Ohio Beef Marketing Program is administered by the Ohio Beef Council and is not a part of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Its employees are not state employees and they are not under direct supervision of anyone at the agency. Additionally, checkoff dollars are not state or federal taxpayer funds.”