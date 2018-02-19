Tax collection service a benefit, mayor says

Share

Elmore mayor Matt Damschroder last week said he is satisfied with the service the administration is receiving from the Regional Income Tax Agency, the firm retained by the village in October to collect the village’s 1.5 percent municipal income tax.

“So far, yes I’m satisfied,” Damschroder said Wednesday – one day after RITA representatives attended a village council meeting to update officials on the firm’s work. “We don’t get the tax money the same way we used to. There is a lag time but we’re still getting the revenues.”

According to the RITA website, its board of trustees is authorized to administer and enforce the income tax laws of each of the participating municipalities. The agency offers services from collection and registration through litigation.

Currently, about 300 taxing jurisdictions in Ohio with an income tax use the agency to handle their collection and enforcement efforts.

Rick Claar, a member of village council, said the village took in about $660,000 last year from its income tax and budgeted about $29,500 for its tax commissioner office.

RITA will charge the village about 3 percent of what it collects, he said, but the village could be eligible for rebates that would cut the percentage nearly in half.

Another advantage for the village, the mayor said, is RITA’s expertise at uncovering those who aren’t filing municipal returns but are required to do so.

“Later in the year, after the tax season is over, they can go after anyone who should be paying the income tax and isn’t doing so,” he said.

A municipal income tax in Ohio is levied on businesses that earn taxable income in municipalities, a “net profits tax”; individuals who earn taxable income in municipalities, a “work place tax” and individuals who live in municipalities, a “residence tax.”

According to the RITA website, Elmore is the only municipality in Ottawa County to use the service. The City of Fremont is the only municipality in Sandusky County using the service and Holland and Waterville are the only municipalities in Lucas County. In Wood County, Haskins, Jerry City, Portage, Rossford, Tontogany and Weston use the service.