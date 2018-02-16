Panel says opioids are a killer in Wood County, too

Share

In 19 Northwest Ohio and two Southeast Michigan counties, there were 80 opiate deaths in 2013, 145 in 2014, 215 in 2015 and 288 in 2016.

In those same 21 counties, there were only eight opiate deaths in 2010, one in 2011 and three in 2012.

Lucas County sees the majority — 86 in 2014, 113 in 2015 and 151 in 2016, but that doesn’t mean the problem isn’t real in the more rural counties, too.

Last week, Wood County Commissioner Ted Bowlus hosted an opioid forum and panel discussion called “Prevention Through Education” at the Pemberville American Legion Hall, drawing close to 130 people from the community.

Before 10 panelists and keynote speaker Dr. Robert Forney, Lucas County Coroner’s Office Chief Toxicologist, gave their presentations, Pastor Jim Miller of Pemberville First United Presbyterian Church stated that he has seen opiates destroy lives within his congregation.

“When I first came to Pemberville a couple years ago, the chief of police was a member of our congregation. One of the things he said to me was that despite what you may hear about peace for Pemberville, this town has all the problems and issues that face other towns and cities around Northwest Ohio, and I find that to be true. We’ve had people in our congregation recently who have been touched by the opioid crisis,” Pastor Miller said before giving the invocation.

Wood County Chief Deputy Sheriff Eric Reynolds noted people in the audience who were touched by the loss of close ones due to accidental overdose.

“A dear friend of mine, from down in my neck of the woods, lost a relative two weeks ago, and he was like, ‘I wish I had done more,’” Reynolds said. “What’s good to hear about that is that all of you here are here to do more, and just like everyone of those folks, it is all important to help our community draw closer and help those who have addictions and to keep those who don’t have addictions from getting addicted.”

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said that even a steady increase in deaths from traffic accidents can be attributed to opiates.

Wood County deaths

There were 52,404 accidental overdose deaths nationally in 2015, including 3,050 in Ohio and 22 in Wood County. In 2016, there were 64,070 deaths nationally, including 4,050 in Ohio and 21 in Wood County. Reynolds said 2017 numbers have not been released yet. To compare, Dobson says there were just 2,000 Ohio deaths in 2013 and 2,400 in 2014.

“There is a danger in looking at mortality rates,” Dobson said. “The danger is, as we become more efficient in responding to overdoses, we have to be cautious that as those tally rates go down that we’ve solved the problem. The problem is larger than people dying. It’s people living in an addictive problem. Its families who are affected and destroyed.

Even Dobson’s family has been affected. He lost his 18-year-old stepson from an accidental overdose death 16 months ago after going through recovery for 18 months.

“I don’t tell you that for your sympathy or empathy. I tell you that because we want people to understand that these numbers are horrific and impressive, but they’re home, they’re here, they’re friends, they’re family, and it’s not somebody else’s life. It’s not somebody else’s family,” Dobson said.

“It’s within our own homes, within our own families, and it’s at the highest levels. It’s not in the back alleys of anything like that. I don’t think the typical family is able to look around realize that either knowingly or unknowingly, they’ve been touched by addiction.”

Reynolds notes that EMS response to heroin overdoses has improved and so has the availability of Narcan, the first and only FDA-approved nasal form of naloxone for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.

Reynolds said last year the Wood County sheriff’s department administered six doses of Narcan to aid in opioid overdoses and all were saves.

“That last one was an off-duty deputy where a car had actually struck his house. The person had OD’d o heroin. Fortunately, his house stopped the person. He and his wife got his bag that he carries in his house every night to keep the Narcan from freezing, and were able to run out. He was not conscious, so they administered and saved the individual’s life,” Reynolds said. “So, it does hit close to home.”

Wood County EMS departments administered 102 doses of Narcan, Reynolds said.