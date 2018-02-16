Prevention director says thinking needs to change

Share

Kyle Clark, prevention education director of the Wood County Educational Service Center (WCESC), says we need to change how we think about opiate addicts.

“We need to stop thinking about this as a behavioral problem — 'it’s an individual or a guy far down under the bridge in the 60s.’ We have to accept this as a brain disease and as soon as we do we can put an end to this disease. That’s where we (WCESC) come in.”

Clark says the WCESC seeks to educate and also reduce access to narcotics, which means “make it hard for young people to get ahold of it.”

The WCESC every year surveys approximately 10,000 Wood County students attending public schools in grades 5-12, and from that survey it has 16 years of longitudinal data. Clark says since the survey began in 2003, they have seed reductions in all usages of alcohol and tobacco, but not for narcotic painkillers and heroin, and they have remained the same since 2014.

Last week, Wood County Commissioner Ted Bowlus hosted an opioid forum and panel discussion called “Prevention Through Education” at the Pemberville American Legion Hall, drawing close to 130 people from the community. Clark was one of 10 panelists who gave their presentations.

Tom Clemons, executive director of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board (ADAMHS) says that in a Wood County population school survey, 16 youth admitted to using heroin. However, the problem is affecting adults more, especially white males in their 20s, 30s and 40s and they are seeing the largest increases in usage in the 45 to 54 and 55 to 64 age ranges, plus a 17-fold increase in people who are 65 to 74 years old.

“What we’re seeing in Wood County, there are a growing number of parents who have lost their jobs or have lost custody of their children due to the opiate epidemic. A lot of them are in jail, some are in prison and so there is a real crucial need for foster parents to take on a lot of children,” Clemons said.

“We’re also seeing a dramatic increase in the number of older individuals. This is not a young person’s disease. This is affecting a large number of people across the lifespan and for a variety of reasons. The CDC (Center for Disease Control) has stated that opiates are the most dangerous substance for us to become addicted to. Becoming addicted is very easy and it’s very difficult and takes all of us working together to help people get off of it. Suicide rates have also gone up in Wood County and we know that some of these increases are due to the opiate epidemic.”

Clemons said two years ago there were 16 suicides and last year there were 21, while historically the county sees six to eight suicides per year. He explained that these suicides numbers are increasing for a variety of reasons, and not all related to the opioid epidemic, but at least two have been confirmed as being related.

“We have a number of problems that are caused just in addition to the deaths and devastation for people and families due to the opioid epidemic,” Clemons said.

The brain’s ‘executive director’

In his presentation on how opiates affect the nervous system and cause addiction, Dr. Bowlus noted that “not everyone who takes an opioid for a valid reason becomes addicted,” but added, “the sooner the person becomes exposed to narcotics, the more likely he becomes an addict.”

Dr. Bowlus is also an adjunct professor of neuroscience at the University of Findlay Graduate School.

He said opiates affect the frontal lobe and prefrontal lobe of the brain, which he calls “the executive director of the way you act.” In a single brain, there are 100 billion neurons, enough to stretch to the moon and back six times, that get flooded with feel-good chemicals.

“When you take narcotics, there is a flooding of dopamine to the brain, which affects the pre-frontal cortex, which influences pleasure and cravings in the brain for more narcotics,” Dr. Bowlus said.

Dr. Bowlus said signs of opiate addiction include apathetic behavior, disorientation, behavior that suddenly switches from euphoria to drowsiness, a slow heart rate, loss of weight, and pinpoint pupils in the eyes. Withdrawal symptoms include craving more addictive substance, preoccupied restlessness and irritability, headaches, insomnia, fever, anxiety, dilated pupils, goose bumps, faster heart rate, increased blood pressure, and a person will yawn because they need more oxygen.

He added that 80 percent of addicts start with the usage of medical prescriptions containing opiates, but for about 16 to 20 percent, marijuana becomes a gateway drug. He said the fact that street marijuana is 10 times stronger than it was 10 years ago further exacerbates the problem.

He noted that causes to be dealt with include over-prescribing by doctors, mental health problems by the user leading to self-medicating, emotional causes such as social isolation, and physical and psychological causes, such as brain chemistry in some individuals will make them more prone to addiction.