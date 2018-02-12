Lake Twp.:Trustees to hear zoning change request

Share

The Lake Township trustees will consider a zoning request from a Woodville Road business owner on March 6 at 6 p.m.

James Mlynek, owner of Woodville Road Nursery, is seeking to change two parcels on the other side of the road from his business from R-2 residential to B-2 general commercial. He’s been using the property as a transfer station for piles of leaves that he composts at his nursery.

The township’s zoning commission in January voted to recommend a zoning certificate for the transfer station be denied.

Mlynek and residents of Bailey Road, who have raised concerns about odors from the site and drainage problems, have both retained attorneys.

The trustees last week agreed to a request by Mlynek’s attorney, Brian Ballenger, for an extension before holding a hearing on the matter.

Richard Welling, a trustee, said the parties will also have the option of taking their case to Wood County Common Pleas Court.

In other business, the trustees agreed to a recommendation from the township’s newly appointed Emergency Medical Service coordinator to hire seven part-time persons. Five are paramedics and two are emergency medical technicians.

A contract between the township and LifeStar for 24-hour service ends in March and the township plans to have its own paramedics in place before the agreement expires.

Under the agreement with LifeStar, the company provides two paramedics for each shift and the township provides an emergency vehicle, equipment and houses the on-duty personnel at the administration building on Cummings Road.

Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said he expects the EMS unit to be staffed primarily by part-time personnel with the exception of Sanders.

Five members of the township fire department who are paramedics have already applied and will have priority in being put on the EMS staff, he said last week.