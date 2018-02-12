Water/sewer district to host forum

Share

Options under consideration to supply water for its approximately 6,500 customers in northern Wood County will be discussed by officials of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District at a public forum Feb. 15.

The meeting will be held at the Quality Inn, 10612 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, and start at 6:30 p.m.

The district is currently exploring long-term options, said Theresa Pollick, a district spokesman, including joining the Toledo Area Water Authority or utilizing other water sources in Wood County.

Officials from Toledo, Lucas County and suburban communities that purchase water from the city recently signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to provide a framework for forming the authority.

The TAWA service area could include all or portions of the cities of Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania and Toledo; Village of Whitehouse, Fulton and Lucas counties; the Northwestern Water and Sewer District and Monroe County, Michigan.

Under the agreement, it would be governed by a board of trustees of seven voting members. Two members would be appointed by the mayor of Toledo, one by the Lucas County commissioners, one jointly by the mayors of Sylvania, Maumee and Whitehouse; one by the mayor of Perrysburg, one jointly by the Fulton County commissioners and board of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District and one by the Monroe County Drain Commission.

TAWA would establish rates and charges for providing water service based on a goal of meeting an 8-year rate equalization plan developed through a regional water technical committee of the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments.

Pollick said information from a study prepared for the Wood County Economic Development Commission will also be presented during the meeting.

That study indicates the City of Bowling Green could be a viable long-term provider of water for the district and cities of Perrysburg and Maumee.

“We are exploring both options and want to provide more information on both,” Pollick said.