Theft case hearing set for March 27

A second pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for a Woodville man who’s been indicted on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and three counts of receiving stolen property.

The hearing for William S. Gentry, 58, W. Main Street, is scheduled for March 27 in Wood County Common Pleas Court.

According to the indictment, Gentry was involved in the theft around July 8, 2016 of a trailer in the Village of Walbridge valued at about $4,000 with a Honda motorcycle inside valued at $400. The trailer and motorcycle were sold to an “unknowing individual” but were later recovered by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around July 11, Gentry was allegedly involved in the theft of another trailer in Walbridge valued at $2,500. It was also sold and recovered by the highway patrol.

A third trailer valued at $10,000 and a snowmobile inside it valued at $13,000 were reported stolen in Perrysburg. They were also recovered.

As the investigation continued, authorities determined a total of 42 trailers had been stolen in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan between Nov. 23, 2013 and June 2017. The total estimated loss of the trailers is about $199,000. The unrecovered contents are valued at $234,805.

During a pre-trial hearing last week, the court agreed to a request by Gentry’s attorney to modify his bond to allow him to travel and contact one of the alleged victims. He may travel to Canton, Ga. from Feb. 16-19.

The charge of engaging in corrupt activity is a first degree felony. Two of the receiving stolen property charges are fifth degree felonies and the third is a fourth degree felony.