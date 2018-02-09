Harbor View Historical Society gets jewelry display cases

Share

The Kmart on Navarre Avenue in Oregon recently closed for good, but its contents — specifically the jewelry cases — will become an asset to the Harbor View Historical Society, according to Michael Joseph, curator of the museum.

Once the area’s last remaining Kmart closed, Joseph purchased the display cases for the museum and, with the help of Musil Movers, the display cases arrived at their new home one week later.

“We worked with Kmart corporate to purchase the display cases at a greatly reduced price. They are greatly needed at our museum for our artifacts, souvenirs, and display usage for other events like our annual craft shows,” said Joseph. “It’s great when corporate entities work with us to find new needs for something that otherwise would just be thrown out.”

The Harbor View Historical Museum is located at 2083 Autokee Street off of Bay Shore Road in Oregon. It is

Museum curator Michael Joseph measures the jewelry cases. (Press photo by Ken Grosjean)

located in the former Harbor View Missionary Baptist Church. Over the past seven years volunteers worked to convert the former church, purchased though the Lucas County Land Bank Program, into the new home of the historical society.

HVHS hosted several annual events including a War of 1812 program in conjunction with Fort Meigs volunteers. The museum also has an on-going display titled “The Cannons that Changed America” — which showcases what U.S. and British naval forces used in The Battle of Lake Erie. These two cannons are replicas of a British Long Gun and a Carronade cannon. Both reflect the type of cannon used during the time period when The Battle of Lake Erie took place.

Additionally, the two cannons have a story all their own. Both were constructed by Bob Gillmor, Gillmor Ordnance of Old Fort, OH, and were used in the 2003 hit movie “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World”. There is also a library on site for use by area residents.