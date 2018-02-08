Proposed senior housing project changes locations

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday will hold a public hearing at 8 p.m. on a request for a Special Use Exception for the construction of a senior housing complex at 4436 Navarre Avenue, near the senior center.

The applicant, Carol Keller, is seeking the Special Use in an R-1 Low Density Residential Zoning District for the purpose of constructing the multiple family senior housing development.

Previous plans for the project had been proposed for a different location earlier last year. That development was to be on three parcels on Munding Drive near Mercy St. Charles Hospital. The site was backed up to I-280 to the south, adjacent to the Orchard Villa nursing home.

Plans had called for St. Mary’s Development Corporation, of Dayton, to buy the property, which is owned by Mercy St. Charles, and then develop the housing complex.

Pete Schwiegeraht, with Miller Valentine Group, a consultant for St. Mary’s last year, recently told The Press that the earlier plans had been dropped due to problems obtaining financing for the site. Miller Valentine is now taking over the role of developer. St. Mary’s Development Corporation is no longer involved, he said.

The proposed project last year had called for 57 housing units, and 12 cottages at the rear of the property. In front was going to be a four story main building with an elevator that would have a mix of 45 one and two bedroom units restricted to seniors 55 years old and older.

At a Planning Commission meeting last February, Schwiegeraht stated he had met with city officials to discuss several sites in the area that would provide seniors with the best access to services and amenities. The site near St. Charles came to the forefront due to its connectivity and accessibility to the hospital and other senior care in the area. It also fit with plans to create a downtown center in Oregon.

The new site is outside the footprint of the downtown center envisioned by the city, James Gilmore, commissioner of building and zoning, recently told The Press.

New project

The new project calls for the construction of a four story, 81-unit housing complex, according to Gilmore.

The complex would provide senior care, housing, services and programming through the senior center. It will also have a full-time on-site manager and maintenance staff. Service providers such as the in-home meals program, and housekeeping, will also be available, according to Schwiegeraht.

The city’s Project Review Committee had no objections to the project. The only stipulation the committee had was for the project to follow R-3 zoning requirements in the site plan regarding setbacks and buffer requirements, according to Gilmore.

The property extends back from Navarre Avenue 525 feet. The site is 166 feet wide, and extends to a retention/detention pond in the back.

The Planning Commission at its Dec. 19 meeting recommended by a vote of 4-0 that the SUE be approved by council.

Recognized need

Schwiegeraht said at the meeting that there is a recognized need for senior housing, and that the focus is on areas of growth such as the Navarre Avenue corridor.

The reason the new site was chosen was because it is adjacent to the Oregon Senior Center.

Similar facilities are in Sylvania, Whitehouse and Perrysburg.

A housing tax credit program is being used for developing the site. Tax credits are sold to an investor or corporation for a certain price on the dollar, which then can be used to reduce and offset corporate liability, which generates equity, according to Schwiegeraht. By using the tax credits, the developer is committed to the age restriction of 55 and older, and keeping costs at an affordable rate.

Some residents at the Planning Commission meeting who live near the proposed site expressed concerns about flooding near their homes, as well as property values dropping, as a result of the development.

Schwiegeraht said the development, as per subdivision regulations, will be required to detain water to prevent flooding. There will either be underground detention in the parking lot or a wet pond/water feature in the small open space at the rear of the property.

As far as property values, Mayor Mike Seferian, who also sits on the Planning Commission, said the proposal offers a better advantage to area property owners than something else that might go on the site that they could find objectionable.

Yussef Olive, a member of the Planning Commission, said 81 units on two acres seemed awfully tight and asked about the size of the units.

Schwiegeraht said that the one bedroom units are 700 square feet and the two bedroom units are about 900 square feet. In addition to the units on the first floor, there will be on-site maintenance, service coordination offices, a fitness center, business center, a theater and a community room to host events. He said the development is the typical size for a multi-story senior independent living facility, and is very similar to the one that was built in Perrysburg.