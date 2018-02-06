Ohio EPA seeks public comment on Envirosafe

Share

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public information session and hearing on Tuesday to accept comments about a permit modification to add corrective actions for closed waste cells at Envirosafe Services of Ohio Inc

Comments will be accepted by the Ohio EPA until Feb. 23.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Oregon City Council Chambers, 5330 Seaman Road. During the session, Ohio EPA officials will present information about the corrective measures and answer questions. During the hearing, which will immediately follow the information session, the public can submit comments for the record regarding the proposed action, according to the Ohio EPA.

Envirosafe’s current operations include accepting hazardous waste from off-site sources for storage, treatment or disposal in the hazardous waste landfill. Envirosafe treats hazardous waste in a containment building to meet certain regulatory requirements and disposes of the treated waste in the landfill. The active disposal portion of the facility is comprised of one waste disposal cell, designated as Cell M, located in the southern portion of the property. Older solid and hazardous waste cells require monitoring and corrective actions to protect the environment.

The proposed permit modification would combine two groundwater monitoring requirements, including shallow and deep well monitoring, to assess corrective actions and detect new releases early, and monitor the bedrock aquifer. Corrective actions also include upgrading and maintenance of caps on old waste cells, leachate recovery, stormwater drainage improvements, and other actions that will prevent exposure to hazardous waste.

The action is not the result of any new issues at the facility, Dina Pierce, spokesperson for the Ohio EPA, told The Press last week. “The corrective actions are a result of the investigation the company started years ago as part of the rule requirements Envirosafe must follow. This includes continued bedrock aquifer monitoring normally required for landfills, and shallow and deep till groundwater monitoring that will continue as part of the ongoing corrective action requirements. Only two new wells would be installed. These would be going into the bedrock aquifer. Combined, the monitoring wells would detect if any new releases that would occur and assess the effectiveness of the corrective actions.”

The draft permit modification and related information can be viewed online or at Ohio EPA’s Northwest District Office, 347 North Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green. For an appointment, call 419- 352-8461.

Written comments on the draft permit will be accepted at the hearing. Comments may also be mailed to Ohio EPA, Division of Environmental Response and Revitalization, Attn. Chloe Mercier, DERR, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, OH 43216-1049, or Chloe.Mercier@epa.ohio.gov.